The artists with the most Grammy nominations in history

(CNN Spanish) — This April 3, the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place. And this year, in addition to having a new venue and adding two new categories, there is a new record for the largest number of nominations in history.

For the first time, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences awards are moving from their usual venue, the Staples Center — now known as the Crypto.com Arena — in Los Angeles, to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In addition, the categories Best Global Musical Performance and Best Urban Music Album in the Field of Latin Music are added.

This year, Jon Batiste leads the Grammy Awards with 11 nominations, followed by HER (8), Doja Cat (8), Justin Bieber (8), Billie Eilish (7), and Olivia Rodrigo (7). But who are the most nominated artists in history?

The most nominated for the Grammys

According to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Jay-Z adds three nominations this year, bringing his total to 83 Grammy Award nominations. With this, the rapper, producer and businessman becomes the most nominated person of all time.

With this new record, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé – who has accumulated a total of 79 nominations – become the most nominated couple in the history of the Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé led the nominations in 2021 with nine mentions, of which she won four trophies, becoming the female artist with the most wins: a total of 28, compared to her husband’s 23 Grammy Awards.

These are, so far, the 10 most nominated artists for Grammy Awards in history: