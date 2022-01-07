Tech

The Ascent for PS5 and PS4 also ranked in the US by the ESRB – Nerd4.life

The Ascent has been classified for PS5 and PS4 also from ESRB, the American board, and this further confirmation seems to point to an imminent announcement for the game.

If you remember well, in fact, exactly one month ago The Ascent for PS5 and PS4 was classified in Taiwan. In short, it is only a matter of time, probably shortly, before Neon Digital formalizes the arrival of its title on the platforms PlayStation.

Published last July in temporal exclusive on PC and Xbox, The Ascent is a solo or co-op action RPG set in a futuristic cyberpunk-style world called Veles.

The Ascent, ESRB classification

“We welcome you to the highest expression of the arcology of The Ascent group, a vertical metropolis, populated by creatures from all over the galaxy, and run by multinational corporations. You will play the role of a worker, owned by the company that owns you and all inhabitants of your district “, reads the official synopsis of the game.

“On an ordinary day, a series of catastrophic events overwhelm you: The Ascent group closes its doors for unknown reasons, and the survival of your district is at risk. You will have to take up arms and set out on a new mission to discover the cause of what happened. “

With two different classifications under their belt, as mentioned, it is very likely that the announcement of the PS5 and PS4 versions of The Ascent will arrive shortly. Unless Sony is aiming to include the game in February’s line-up PlayStation Plus.

