The Ascent for PS5 and PS4 ranked in Taiwan, Xbox time exclusive ended? – Multiplayer.it

The Ascent, apparently, it was classified for PS5 and PS4 at the Taiwan rating board in charge of cataloging videogame products, which suggests a possible imminent arrival of the game on PlayStation platforms.

We knew that The Ascent is a ‘Xbox Thunderstorm Exclusive, like most of the agreements that are signed with third parties in recent years, especially with regard to indie games, but we did not yet know the precise duration of this agreement that binds the cyberpunk game to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

It is likely that the terms have now expired, so the arrival of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 could be near. Obviously we cannot take this classification as official news, but usually these are based on real data and can easily arrive before the official announcements, even if in some cases there have been errors or placeholders.

Therefore, all that remains is to wait and see if The Ascent is really coming to PS5 and PS4, considering that the Neon Giant developers a few months ago invited us to wait for updates on the subject. In the meantime, we refer you to the review of The Ascent.