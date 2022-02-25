The Ascent is coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on March 24

The Ascent is one of the best received indie games of last year that had come exclusively to Xbox and PC consoles, but the developers of Neon Giant they just confirmed a launch in PS4 and PlayStation 5 for this March 24. In addition to the announcement of this new version, Neon Giant revealed that the presale of The Ascent on PlayStation consoles.

Neon Giant not only announced The Ascent for PlayStation consolesas it also revealed that players who pre-order the game will receive a exclusive reward with the RPEG 22, which features a unique laser targeting system. The announcement of The Ascent for PlayStation comes a few days after a mysterious teaser that the official account of the game had uploaded to Twitter, in which we saw the classic PlayStation symbols, a triangle, circle, square and X.

The Ascent is an RPG shooter with an isometric view and a cyberpunk setting that came to Xbox and PC consoles in July of last year, as well as to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Since its launch, The Ascent has had a very positive reception and was considered one of the best indie games to come to Xbox Game Pass at its premiere last year, so PlayStation gamers had been asking for a port for a long time.

Before the arrival of The Ascent to PlayStation consoles was just a rumor, because in December it was learned that the game had been classified for PS4 and PS5 but we had not had an official confirmation, until today. Actually, the developers of Neon Giant had already hinted at the PlayStation versionWell, in October of last year they had said they were aware that the fans were asking for it.