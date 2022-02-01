The ascent of the Chinese to Europe: the first NIO ET5 are ready, soon in Denmark

Just today we talked to you about a new goal reached by the Chinese NIOwith its battery exchange stations, but the company is very active on several fronts, in China and in Europe.

Through the official Weibo channel, NIO has given several updates on its short-term plans, also showing some interesting images. In the diffused photos we see the electric sedan ET5 get off the assembly line for the first time. These are the pre-series specimens, which will probably be used for final tests and various homologations.

The car attracted a lot of attention during the presentation phase, especially for the possibility of reaching a range of 1,000 km per single charge. There is therefore a lot of anticipation, which should not last long, as customers in China will start receiving it as early as next September. The ET5 could also be one of the cars that NIO will use for its European expansionin Norway, Germanyand most likely also in Denmark.

The moves in the Nordic country have already begun. It recently became known that NIO has joined the Danish Car Importers Association, the association representing all car manufacturers whose vehicles and their respective technologies are purchased in Denmark. Sales in Sweden and the Netherlands should arrive shortly thereafter, and there are rumors of attention too for the Italian market.

NIO’s willingness to enter Europe is very similar to that of other Chinese companies, which have made similar operations in recent months. Companies like XPeng, with its sports sedans, BYDwith the SUV Tang (here landing in Europe), or as the already operational Aiways (the U5 for sale in Italy) and MG Motor.





