The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated February 24, 2022, 15:54 17 comments

Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.

“We’ve been amazed at how well The Ascent has been received so far on PC and Xbox, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring the game to a new audience. We started developing The Ascent because we love making games and we want to share our work with as many players as possibleArcade Berg, co-founder and creative director of Neon Giant, said in a statement.

Since its launch in the middle of last year, the Neon Giant team, recalls its also creative director Tor Frick, has worked to incorporate new features into the RPG shooter, such as a photo mode, transfiguration mechanics, New Game + as well as two DLC. “We are very excited to be able to bring all of this to PlayStation gamers and grow our great community,” says Frick.

If you want to know more about the video game, there is no better way to do it than reading the analysis of The Ascent by fellow Mario Gómez, who said in his final lines: The Ascent offers such an absurdly good overall experience that it is impossible for me not to recommend it to anyone who has the slightest interest in it. The Ascent is currently also available on PC & Xbox Game Pass.

More about: The Ascent and Neon Giant.