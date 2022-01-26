the ascent to success of the Black Adam star

Everyone knows The Rock: the star of Black Adam today he is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, thanks to the participation of more than one successful film and to his ability to arouse immediate sympathy in viewers. But how many know all the stages of Dwayne Johnson’s career?

Born in Hayward, California on May 2, 1972, ours spent his childhood in New Zealand: here he approached the world of sport by playing rugby, then moving on to football once he moved to the United States during his high school years. Hired by the University of Miami, poor Dwayne gets injured before being able to participate in the NFL draft: hence the decision to give up the oval ball and devote himself to wrestling, following in the footsteps of his fighter father.

The debut in WWF takes place in 1996, while the following year the official change to the name The Rock was recorded: the rise to Olympus of wrestling occurs rather quickly, between clashes with legends such as The Undertaker and Kane and a world title won in a very short time . The world of wrestling, however, is starting to be tight on Dwayne.

The first proposals from the world of cinema arrive in 2000: these are films like Longshot and TV series like That 70’s Show, but the consecration takes place with the lead role in The Scorpion King (2002) and with the subsequent Il Tesoro dell’Amazzonia (2003). From here on, the road to conquer Hollywood is paved: Johnson begins to receive more and more offers, between Journey to the Mysterious Island and Fast & Furious 5, up to successes such as Jumanji and Oceania.

Crowned highest paid actor in Hollywood in 2019, our Dwayne therefore decides to say goodbye to wrestling definitively: the appeal of the big screen becomes more and more bewitching, between a Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and the hard training for Black Adam. What do you think? Do you prefer The Rock wrestler or the Dwayne Johnson actor? One thing is certain: we will be hearing about the Jumanji star for quite some time yet!