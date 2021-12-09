the ASL blocks hospitalizations in the medical area

A super influx of patients to the emergency room pushes the ASL of Pescara to block access to the medical departments for 48 hours. The health company communicates this in a note in which it invites citizens to resort to the acceptance of the civil hospital only “in truly indispensable cases”.

Today a crisis unit met urgently, made up of the company health director Antonio Caponetti, the director of hospital facilities Valterio Fortunato, the director of the Emergency Department Alberto Albani, the director of the medical department Giustino Parruti. The decision to suspend admissions to the ER for patients with medical pathologies for 48 hours was taken in light of an “unpredictable super-influx of patients from the medical area, with difficulty / impossibility of admission, since all areas saturated medical, surgical and specialist “and” upon communication to the regional councilor for health – reads a note – to the director of the Department of the Abruzzo Region, to the prefect of the Province of Pescara, to the mayor of Pescara, to the general managers, to the directors of the First Aid, of the 118 Operations Centers of the other Abruzzo Local Health Authorities, to the medical managers of the Nursing Homes “.

The ASL of Pescara reports that “all acceptances for pathologies that are dependent on time or pertaining to other departments” will be ensured. Instead, patients in the medical area “will be referred to the emergency rooms of nearby hospitals in the first place, and to all other regional hospitals, if necessary”. The 118 Regional Centers were asked for “an exceptional collaboration, creating the appropriate synergies so that these patients can be welcomed in the other emergency rooms”.