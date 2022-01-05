The ASL blocks Udinese: quarantine until January 9th. Requested postponement against Fiorentina and Atalanta

L’Udinese does not leave for Florence. A few moments ago, the Friulian club issued a note specifying how the local ASL blocked the team following the positivity to Covid-19. Here is the full note:

“Udinese Calcio announces that, following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to the mandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, the quarantine or the self-surveillance from 5 to 9 January 2022 based on the respective vaccinations.

For all the aforementioned subjects, a ban on playing contact team sports was also established, from January 5 to January 9, 2022.

The measures were adopted following the results of the new molecular tests carried out this morning on the entire team group which highlighted the positivity of two other players in addition to the seven plus two staff members previously positive and in isolation.

Consequently, Udinese Calcio, acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, forwarded a formal request to Lega Serie A to postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday against Atalanta “.