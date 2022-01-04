The ASL does not prohibit Salernitana-Venezia: “Quarantined 4 players and a masseur”

The ASL of Salerno will not prevent the dispute of Salerno-Venice. This was declared by Arcangeno Saggese Tozzi, Covid emergency manager of the local healthcare company: “We have detected – he reports corrieredellosport.it – that there are five positive cases and the Salerno ASL is quarantining these five people, four players and a masseur. It will also quarantine all close contacts of these five people. Quarantines will be differentiated at 7 or 10 days depending on people’s conditions, if vaccinated with three or two doses or less. The choice of the possibility of playing is linked to decisions not by the ASL. The Verona race? There is a difference, there is to move and the decisions on the movements are also taken by the ASL, but at this moment it cannot be evaluated. It will be necessary to see first, by applying the quarantines, how many people will still be unable to move ”.

Could the ASL therefore not grant the transfer to Verona?

“The ASL does not do this – says Tozzi – evaluates the condition of infected people and the conditions in which to apply quarantine. If this implies restrictions on the movement of people, then there are consequences ”.