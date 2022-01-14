The ASL immediately recognizes the tax exemption for these 5 specialized services to women suffering from this very common disorder

Today we will talk about a very delicate, sometimes silent, pathology. A disorder that affects over 150 million women around the world. In our country alone, about 3 million cases are estimated.

Together with ProiezionidiBorsa’s Law and Tax Consultants, we will try to understand what protection the Italian State recognizes for people suffering from this disease.

In particular, what rights and what concessions are due, from the therapeutic-assistance point of view. In fact, the ASL immediately recognizes the tax exemption for these 5 specialized services to women who suffer from this very common disorder.

Every citizen has the right to tax exemption in the presence of an established state of disability, as we will explain in this article.

But he is also entitled to it in the presence of certain income thresholds, or in any case, of particular social conditions.

In fact, even the unemployed can apply for tax exemption in these cases.

LEA the Essential Levels of Assistance

In this situation, the CDs play a fundamental role in this regard. LEA, i.e. the essential levels of assistance. These indicate the set of services, services and activities that the National Health Service (SSN) makes available to all citizens.

Service that takes place upon payment of a ticket or free of charge, for chronic and disabling diseases.

The LEAs were defined for the first time in Italy only in 2001, with the Prime Minister’s Decree of 29 November. Subsequently updated, in 2017 with a new Prime Ministerial Decree of 12 January.

In particular, new chronic and disabling diseases have been introduced which give the right to tax exemption. Endometriosis is also among these pathologies.

Endometriosis

A purely female disease, now recognized by the Ministry of Health as chronic and disabling.

Characterized by the excessive presence of uterine lining tissue outside the uterus itself.

This abnormal presence of tissue can, in the most severe forms of the disease, extend to the fallopian tubes, bladder and ovaries.

Women suffering from this pathology live with a chronic inflammatory state that is not always easy to diagnose.

The ASL immediately recognizes the tax exemption for these 5 specialized services to women suffering from this very common disorder

Although this pathology is recognized as chronic and disabling, the tax exemption is not always up to the patient.

Only people with endometriosis of III and IV stages of the ASRM classification can, in fact, take advantage of free specialist services.

Among the exempt specialist services are ultrasound scans of the upper and lower abdomen, transvaginal and transrectal ones, barium enema, checkups and gynecological ultrasound scans.

How to apply for tax exemption

The first document necessary to obtain the exemption is the one that the specialist doctor must issue to the patient.

The certificate must attest to moderate or severe endometriosis.

At this point, with the certificate, one must directly contact the ASL of competence, that is the residence one, and request the code for the exemption.

For endometriosis the code is number is 063.