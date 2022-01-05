Sports

The ASL prohibits Turin from traveling to Bergamo against Atalanta

The grenades (8 positives in the team group) blocked before the start, the race scheduled for tomorrow at 16.30 will not be played. Sunday’s match against Fiorentina is also at risk

The ASL City of Turin has ordered the mandatory home quarantine for the entire Turin team group for five days from today, as a result of the new positivity to Covid-19 of a footballer who emerged after the swabs carried out this morning. The club had to take note of the decision of the health authority which is immediately executive: the grenade club was thus forced to cancel the departure for Bergamo where tomorrow the Atalanta-Turin match valid for the twentieth day of the Serie A championship is scheduled. .

Viola is also at risk

Training at Filadelfia has also been suspended since yesterday. Turin-Fiorentina is now also at great risk, scheduled for Sunday 9 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. At the moment, the Covid del Toro balance sheet is 8 positive: six players and two staff members. In the last five rounds of swabs carried out by the grenade club, since December 29, only in one case did not emerge positive.

January 5, 2022 (change January 5, 2022 | 17:04)

