The ASL prohibits Turin from traveling to Bergamo against Atalanta

The ASL City of Turin has ordered the mandatory home quarantine for the entire Turin team group for five days from today, as a result of the new positivity to Covid-19 of a footballer who emerged after the swabs carried out this morning. The club had to take note of the decision of the health authority which is immediately executive: the grenade club was thus forced to cancel the departure for Bergamo where tomorrow the Atalanta-Turin match valid for the twentieth day of the Serie A championship is scheduled. .