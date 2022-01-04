the ASL ready to intervene. Spalletti also positive

NAPLES – “At the end of the processing of all of today’s swabs, the positivity to Covid-19 by Luciano Spalletti . The Coach is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation as per protocol “, this is the tweet from Napoli to announce yet another Covid case. There is no peace for the club which has recorded four other positive points in the last hours, those of Mario Rui, of a player of the Primavera, of a member of the technical staff and of a warehouse manager, in addition to that of Malcuit. All this within a few hours of the match against Juventus on 6 January which, therefore, the Italian coach will miss. In its place Deputy Domenichini will be on the bench who has already replaced Spalletti in the matches against Atalanta and Empoli, both lost (2-3 and 0-1).

ASL can block Napoli

The Prevention Department of the ASL is taking into consideration the situation of Calcio Napoli towards the covid, for analyze if there is still the possibility of leaving by plane for Turin for the championship match against Juventus on Thursday. The blue club today recorded the positivity to the covid of the coach Spalletti and the players Rui and Malcuit, all veterans, except Malcuit, from the days of group training in Castel Volturno. Napoli has three other positive players: Osimhen, Lozano and Elmas, who never returned to Naples from the Christmas holidays.

Lega, towards the confirmation of the first return

The calendar of the first return day of Serie A, scheduled for next Thursday, It remains unchanged: this is what is filtered by the football league, to which Salernitana has addressed a request to postpone the match with Venice for the quarantine decided by the ASL after the eleven positivities found at Covid. The current regulation does not provide for the possibility of postponement with a ceiling of players available, as in the current championship. No postponement in discussion also for the matches in Verona and Udinese, whose travel could be blocked by the local Asl