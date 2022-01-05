the ASL will decide in the next few hours, ADL has acted in person
Juve-Napoli postponement: De Laurentiis moves
It will be up to the ASL to determine now if it is an outbreak and contacts between the local health authority and the club have already been started during the night. The hypothesis is that the whole group can be placed in isolation starting this morning, to avoid further direct contact between the players during the finishing session scheduled at the Castel Volturno Training Center.
Aurelio De Laurentiis moved in person to inform the FIGC and the League on the seriousness of the situation, asking for the postponement of the first day of the 2022 championship.
Juve-Napoli postponed: the ASL decision
The ASL wants to see clearly and will decide in the next few hours, in light of the almost unlikely emergency that has hit Naples. At the moment the unavailable players are in fact more than those available, also taking into account the absences of the three Azzurri involved in the Africa Cup: Koulibaly, Anguissa and Ounas. Covid had already removed from the games during the year-end holidays Osimhen (blocked in Nigeria), Lozano (in Mexico) and Elmas, who could return to Italy today in the event of a negative buffer and join in extremis – at least him – with companions squad. Yesterday’s infections also knocked out Malcuit (Mario Rui was already disqualified) and the youngster from Primavera Boffelli, who was training with the owners precisely because of the many defections. The final cold shower was Spalletti’s positivity, if only in asymptomatic isolation. However, the technician will not be able to direct the (eventual) finish this morning, in which he should have checked the physical conditions of Insigne and Fabian Ruiz: in turn recently recovered from the virus.
There are barely 11 players left at Napoli and the formation for Turin would obviously be obligatory, if the team is authorized to leave. The Lega Calcio does not seem willing to grant a postponement and consequently the ball passes back to the competent ASL, as already happened in October 2020 on the eve of the transfer to Turin: again for the Covid emergency. At the time a long judicial battle ensued, this time there is the possibility that common sense prevails.
