the ASL will decide in the next few hours, ADL has acted in person

There ASL decision in the next few hours on the postponement of Juve Napoli. The president Aurelio De Laurentiis has also moved in person who wants to postpone it, Napoli has 11 players counted in movement.

Juve-Napoli postponement: De Laurentiis moves

It will be up to the ASL to determine now if it is an outbreak and contacts between the local health authority and the club have already been started during the night. The hypothesis is that the whole group can be placed in isolation starting this morning, to avoid further direct contact between the players during the finishing session scheduled at the Castel Volturno Training Center. Aurelio De Laurentiis moved in person to inform the FIGC and the League on the seriousness of the situation, asking for the postponement of the first day of the 2022 championship.

Juve-Napoli postponed: the ASL decision