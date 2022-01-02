the ASL will hardly be able to intervene, the reason

The last on the postponement Juve Napoli of Serie A in 2022 with the match on January 6. Still Covid problems for Napoli that this time can hardly be stopped by the ASL.

Updates from Il Mattino su Juve Napoli:

Covid knocks out Serie A, just on the eve of Juventus-Napoli that rhymes with nightmare every time. But this time there will hardly be the intrusion of a health authority, although the infected are skyrocketing and the fear even beyond. Chiellini tested positive yesterday (in Juventus he is the third after Arthur and Pinsoglio) while Napoli announced that Malcuit and Petagna are in isolation due to close positive contacts.

Unless something happens in the next few days, the intervention of the ASL for Juve Napoli can be excluded. Nothing to do with what happened in October 2020 or even a few days ago before Udinese-Salernitana. Because the Napoli infected never had contact with other Azzurri players in the days preceding their positive buffer. Three of them are in their own country (Lozano, Osimhen and Elmas), two blocks away for the usual monitoring activity that the Napoli medical staff does after a break and Insigne and Fabian should regularly return to training from today after returning negative.