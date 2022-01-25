The Asp of Cosenza focuses on proximity medicine

A step at a time. Vincenzo La Regina he was called to lead the provincial health authority in a moment of total financial and organizational failure. The “empire” style building that houses the management has often appeared, in the collective imagination, as a ship that ended up straight into the eye of a storm: appalling debts, disruptive judicial investigations, budgets never approved, health structures collapsing. Today, thanks to a silent but effective work, the picture has slowly but progressively changed. The Queen has an innovative public health project in mind: the watchword is “digitalization and humanization of care”. As? “By creating a healthcare proximity that goes to meet patients,” explains the manager, “combining the coldness of information technology with the warmth of care”. That these are not just empty words can be understood from the type of action undertaken at various levels to relaunch the sector and, above all, to implement the objectives that the president-commissioner Roberto Occhiuto was placed at the time of settlement on the bridge of command of the Region and Health.

