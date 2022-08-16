The aspect that most criticizes Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: “I am not convinced”

when the trailer came out Blonde, the Netflix movie that will portray the look at the rise, fame and epic disappearance of Marilyn Monroe, as read in his own description, the reactions were immediate and among them were those of the fans, who were grateful that this story was finally told. However, for others, beyond the script based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates -which also caused debate- there was a detail that did not convince them and many went to Twitter to make their discontent visible.

In this sense, they criticized the Ana de Armas accentwho will play Marilyn in this production and who will share the screen with Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy.

According to multiple reports, Ana learned English as an adult, in 2015, and before this film – which could be an Oscar bet – she said that She spent almost an entire year perfecting her accent with Jessica Drake, the legendary actress and dialect coach.

Blond. L to R: Adrien Brody as The Playwright & Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Credit Netflix © 2022 Netflix Press

When the preview came out the surprising characterization of Ana de Armas became a trendespecially after some photos he shared on his Instagram account, but some still can’t get over the voice he gave his character, since an accent leaning towards Spanish is still perceived. Ana de Armas is Cuban and her way of speaking caused tension and criticism among the most loyal fans of Marilyn Monroe. She traveled to the United States when she was already an adult and, in almost all of her films, she applied her natural accent. In this film, her demand for her pronunciation is different, since she represents a real-life character with North American roots.

The comments mentioned that they expected Ana to surprise with this detail because it is a film that could change her career – biographical films are great candidates for Oscars. Also, the actress publicly said that she had professional training to make his interpretation more believable.

“I am so torn about this. I love Ana de Armas, but his accent really takes me out of the trailer, which isn’t entirely his fault. It just doesn’t convince me. I will definitely watch it, maybe it’s better in context,” one tweeter shared.

I know the movie hasn’t come out yet. but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks stunning and the scenes They give me chills, even though his accent is still very strong. I’m so surprised they thought she sounded like Marilyn because she doesn’t,” another person wrote.

“Yet another example of an actress not making her character believable because of her accent. I am not willing to pretend that Marilyn Monroe was Hispanic just so Ana de Armas can work. And by the way, I love Ana, but this was a huge casting failure,” someone else said.

Some users were not convinced by the interpretation of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe Twitter

Although not everyone loved her performance, there were also those who defended her and highlighted her great characterization for the character. They also asked others to be able to see far beyond the accent and They assured that those who only looked at this detail fell into the xenophobicso it could be said that there is a heated debate on Twitter.

“Everyone seems obsessed with Ana de Armas’s accent in Blonde, but I think that just makes the movie more interesting; emphasizes the inherent artifice in biopics (and acting in general), which I think is appropriate in a work ostensibly dedicated to exploring artifice versus reality,” someone else wrote to defend the actress.

Defend Ana de Armas after the advance of Blonde @woahitsjuanito

the premiere of Blondewith Ana de Armas, will arrive on September 28a highly anticipated date not only by fans of Marilyn Monroe, but also by fans of the actress and movie lovers.