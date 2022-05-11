The aspirations of the radiologists guild

By Urania Molina (Digital Correspondent) Panama City | 05/06/2022 – 1:34 AM



After several public demonstrations in the social media, warning statements and even the possibility of going on a work stoppage, the National Association of Medical Radiology Technologists They achieved a rapprochement with the authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) and the Social Security Fund (CSS) to begin examining points that still do not recognize them within the agreement they signed in 2016.

The president of this union, which brings together 600 of the 800 professionals in this discipline that exist in the country, Ruth Fernandezexplained that in this first approach, this Thursday, May 5, they agreed with the authorities of the MINSA and the CSS to create working groups to see the pending issues.

See also: Minsa and CSS meet at a technical table with radiologists to discuss job applications

In some of these tables, technical issues will be discussed, such as the review of the position manual to proceed with the appointment of heads of service and promote continuing education to evaluate the specialties of radiologists, which may include more than six at this time.

While others will analyze the pending legal aspects, among them, the equalization of grade five emoluments for technicians, the reduction to six working hours in the emergency rooms of the CSS polyclinics with radiology services, an issue that they already have resolved in Minsa facilities.





Fernández reported that another issue that they presented this Thursday to the representatives of the CSS and the Minsa is the need to appoint new personnel to fill the vacancies that remain due to the resignation of officials or deaths during the pandemic.

As he explained, about 15 are needed in the Minsa and 25 in CSS

Aspirations of the members of the National Association of Medical Radiology Technologists

The demonstrations of the Technologists in Medical Radiology began on April 30 with a press conference in which they announced that they declared themselves in a State of Alert and gave the MINSA and CSS authorities until May 6 to sit down and talk. .

See also: Prostate Cancer: Tests, Symptoms and Treatments

However, their aspirations to finish closing points that were materialized, but were not fulfilled in the 2016 agreement, are not new because they have held some 15 meetings with representatives of CSS and MINSA without any progress. “ We always look for dialogueFernandez said.

He added that they have a “long time” demanding that the pending points in the agreement be fulfilled and although in the pandemic they were aware of change the “ dynamics and interests Now the country has almost entered a period of normalcy, so they hope that the authorities finish specifying the union and labor conquests that they signed in the aforementioned document.

Among the agreements with the authorities of the MINSA and the CSS is to reduce from eight to six the hours of work of the radiology technicians in the polyclinics where these services are provided because regularly (they) are in charge of everything related to patient care. patient, that is, they act as secretaries, receptionists and image producers.

In addition, they wish that professionals who are about to retire or have a number of years left to take advantage of this work retirement, but are doing a specialty at this time, be recognized an emolument for this additional preparation, “upon presentation of evidence that they did an extraordinary job”, indicated Fernández, who also considered that this is a “critical” point in the talks. At this time there are about 70 officials between MINSA and CSS awaiting this recognition.

They also expressed the need to fill the vacancies due to death or resignation that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also those that arose with the opening of new hospitals that have radiology and tomography services because the lack of this personnel decreases. the ability of the department to function at 100%.

See also: CSS recipe reception system has drawbacks

According to the union’s evaluations, 15 of these professionals are required for the Minsa and 25 for the CSS, while there are about 100 graduates who have their suitability, but are not named. They also ask that a national radiology coordinator be appointed in the CSS to help identify the needs of the departments at the national level, as well as that there be permanent formal training of the personnel so that the work they carry out can be accredited.

Another aspiration of the union is that the change of category be recognized for the radiology and medical imaging technologists of the National Oncology Institute who work in the Radiotherapy department, who belong to the union.

“They were technicians with suitability for radiotherapy, but they did the entire Radiology course and have degrees in Radiology. The agreement should be applied to them because it is for the MINSA, CSS and patronages,” said Fernández.

In this regard, a press release from the Minsa indicated that in coordination with the CSS that formed the technical table to improve the working conditions of this organization, which will analyze and provide a solution to the five points presented by the professional association.

In fact, he assured that they have already clarified two of the five points and that they have created a teaching subcommittee so that the facilities can be given for Radiology Technicians to become graduates.

Next week they will meet again.