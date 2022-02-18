“The assassins will help you from now on”

Cuban fighter Gustavo Trujillo, known as “The Cuban Assassin”, sent a message to his communist brother announcing that he is cutting off all his relationship with him.

Trujillo expressed on his Facebook wall that his fight on February 19 will be dedicated to all the political prisoners held by the Cuban dictatorship, something that his brother Luis Yordanis Trujillo, who lives in Matanzas, did not like.

“As I told our father and our sister, I’m sorry you’re my brother, you can’t be such a ram. You think that those slobbery murderers will help you. From now on don’t write to me anymore, I with communists I don’t speak for myself, they are all singaos”, affirmed the fighter.

Capture of Gustavo “Cuban Assassin” Trujillo / Facebook

Such strong words were in response to a comment by Luis Yordanis in the original post, in which he wished Gustavo good luck in the fight, but asked him to dedicate it to the children who are imprisoned in the United States.

“Dedicate the fight to having the blockade removed from our beautiful Cuba that kills and suffocates our people, dedicate the fight to the friendship between the two countries, dedicate the fight to the truth that is called Cuba. (…) Homeland or death We will win,” Luis asked the fighter.

“The Cuban Assassin” will face Stephen “el Tomahawk” Townsel on February 19, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, for the world title of the Bare Knuckle Fighting company (bare fist boxing).

In statements to Marti Newsthe 28-year-old Cuban native of Morón, Ciego de Ávila, affirmed that on that day he will defend the Cuban flag because he feels that he must put the name of his country well on high.

“I always dedicate at least two hours a day to Cuba. In my social networks you will always find something about Cuba. I am always in Cuba. I am not one of those, as many Cubans should not do, who say, no I care, that’s not going to change. For me, if it doesn’t change or isn’t going to change, I’ll die defending ordinary Cubans. I couldn’t stay calm with the things that are happening in Cuba,” he said.

Trujillo recalled that after July 11 many are happening in Cuba.

“There are no laws, (the regime) does what it wants and we have to respond. The world has to find out what is happening in Cuba,” he said.

The young fighter has publicly maintained a strong critical stance against the dictatorship, for which he has received death threats against him and his family, especially his mother when I was in Cuba.

In December 2020 the boxer came out to the ring with the phrase “Díaz-Canel singaooo!!!” in his t-shirt before starting a fight during the Bare Knuckle Fighting in Fort Lauderdale.