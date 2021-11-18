The assault on Dalot is ready, Mkhitaryan is in the balance »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

The Tiago axis Pinto–Mourinho he is ready to deliver the decisive blow for Diogo Dalot, right back of the Manchester United. The player would be available for a transfer, but the English club still needs to be convinced of the negotiation formula. In fact, at the moment there is talk of a loan with an attendance obligation linked to a certain number of attendances.

Mourinho knows the Portuguese very well, in fact it was he who made him debut at the age of 19 with the Red Devils shirt. With Solskjaer he has had few chances, but despite this in the national team he has always shown excellent skills both as a right-back and a left-back.

His return in A league it is not taken for granted due to the high economic demands, but Tiago Pinto is trying in every way. Meanwhile, the Giallorossi have also targeted Bereszynski of the Sampdoria as an alternative and the negotiation would be much easier. They could also be part of the deal Calafiori, Villar And Ciervo, which is found in the Sampdoria with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption and possible counter-redemption.

In midfield as well Zakaria strong is the name of Grillitsch ofHoffenheim. Both are about to expire, but competition has increased on the Swiss. More difficult to reopen the track Xhaka With the’Arsenal, but without him Arteta brought the team back to the Champions League.

As for the sales, a possible separation in January with Mkhitaryan. “Ask the company” – he said Raiola yesterday, but the complicated relationship with Mourinho and the latest negative performances could suggest an early farewell. On the Armenian there would be the interest of some clubs in Russia. The other outgoing players could be Diawara, Borja Mayoral, Santon, Fazio And Riccardi, but among these the only one to have a market is the Spaniard. In addition, they are also trying to send on loan Reynolds, especially with the eventual arrival of Dalot.

