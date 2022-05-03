The assault on Katty Killer that went unpunished

Katty Martinez did not get the most desired return to the University Stadium. The net soccer player received a shake in the building that gave her different glories. katy killeras she is nicknamed for being a lethal striker, left the substitution in the 66th minute, after presenting discomfort in her neck, all this after a clash she had with Bianca Sierradefender of Women’s Tigers.

The history

Matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022 left disappointments for the American fans in the duel between the Tigres and Women’s America. Martínez, a azulcrema player, was not the protagonist of the match because she did what she likes the most, conceding goals. At 13′, Mia Renée advanced to Amazon through a header that came from a corner kick. The locals went ahead in the first quarter of an hour. The Coapa team tried to counteract the score and through counterattacks threatened the felines. Five minutes from the end of the first half, Sarah Luebbert overflowed into the area and Katty Killer It stung to look for a possible auction.

It was at that moment that Martínez and Sierra had a run-in. Unfortunately for the visiting team, the worst part was taken by the former player from the Monterrey team. In the images it was possible to observe how the central defender of the Felinas waited for the battering ram and gave a horseback.

And if that was not enough, Diana Stephanía Pérez, whistler of the match, did not even mark a foul or a possible aggression. For Felipe Ramos Rizo former professional referee, the maximum penalty should have been awarded. The penalty from eleven steps did not come for the Eagles and the tie was avoided in the first half.

The images went viral and users on social networks criticized Bianca Sierra, Well, for some the play was ill-intentioned to harm Katty Martinez. Who also received the judgment of the fans was Antonio Nellithe narrator of the match who asserted that it was only an accidental issue and should not have happened to adults.

It is not the first time that Sierra has been singled out for going with excessive force to the plays. In Guardianes 2021 she was expelled from the match that América and Tigres Femenil also held. On that occasion, the referee Katía Itzel García, decided to show the red card to the defender born in California, United States, for a sweep behind an American player.

Also, the alarms went off when Katty Martínez remained collapsed on the grass, because the blow did not allow her to get up instantly. Medical assistance entered the field of play and the concussion protocol was activated. The first half ended and the militant of the creams was expected to stay on the bench. To the surprise of most, there were no changes in the starting lineup. Although at 20 minutes of extra time the killer She left the Volcano with an ovation, with a sore neck.

If someone has a space saved in the hearts of Tigres fans, it is precisely the killer. Since the creation of Women’s MX League in 2017, the Amazon They have made it clear that they go for everything and seek to mark a hegemony in the women’s branch, just as they did the last decade with the men’s team. Katty Martínez won four league championships with the Auriazules, and where she moved the nets 80 times wearing the UANL jersey.

The media speculated that his arrival at the Águilas del América took place as a bargaining chip by Sebastián Córdova, soccer player who for Clausura 22 left the facilities south of Mexico City and signed with the Tigres. The barter received both negative and positive comments, since Katty Martínez was a fundamental piece in the scheme of Robert Medinacoach of the royal team.

Katty Martinez during her time with the Tigers (Photo by: Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

With four games to play, the Mexican soccer league will begin in the women’s league tournament, where América reached 37 units, placing it in fourth position in the general table, while Tigres reached 39 points. and no one will move them from the third step

