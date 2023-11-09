The Assembly shows its support and recognition of the unmet needs of people with lupus

This Thursday, November 9, the Plenary Session of the Extremadura Assembly unanimously approved an Institutional Declaration of support and recognition of the unmet needs of people living with lupus in Spain.

Thus, and on the occasion of the recent constitution of the Lupus Association of Extremadura, the Regional Chamber expresses, through this unanimously approved declaration, its support and recognition for people with lupus, their families and patient associations that “to create Work to be “clear about the disease” directing their actions towards social awareness, early diagnosis and treatment from a therapeutic and multidisciplinary approach.

Similarly, the Parliament of Extremadura undertakes to take relevant actions and allocate the necessary resources to alleviate the situation of particular vulnerability, as well as to guarantee “with equality” the rights of people with lupus and their families.

“Being fully aware that for a chronic disease that has no cure, such as this and many others, research is vital,” said the text read by the Assembly’s President, Blanca Martín.

Likewise, the Institutional Declaration was ratified this Thursday at the Plenary Session of the Extremadura Assembly, which guarantees early detection of medical and socio-economic needs in primary care and more training, as a drive for coordinated and multidisciplinary care. which allows psychosocial care and support. To encourage further research and support of lupus patients regardless of their place of residence.

Similarly, the text advocates expanding authorized automobile laboratories to guarantee greater access to new treatments, guaranteeing accurate review of disability evaluations and specialized training, obtaining public financing for sunscreens, and legalizing the installation of filters. Is. Ultraviolet light on the front side windows of vehicles of people with lupus.

chronic autoimmune disease

As the Regional Chamber recalls, lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects 5 million people worldwide. Its prevalence in Spain is 210 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Despite these figures, accepted textual descriptions, approximately 60 percent of Spaniards do not know what lupus is or only know the name of the disease, making it an “invisible disease”, especially to those who see it. Victims, especially women.

The institutional statement said that, among the various types, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) represents approximately 70 percent of all cases and, moreover, half of them affect a vital organ or tissue in the body. He points out that there is still no cure or treatment to prevent long-term biological damage. But if left untreated it can be “life threatening”.

Thus, under the motto ‘Don’t let lupus win: it’s time to act!’ The Spanish Lupus Federation (Felupus) wants to encourage patients not to give up and urges the administration to work together.