The assistants must be involved in the training of residents

A resident’s work must always be supervised by an attending physician. MIRs disembark in the different services to begin their stage in healthcare medicine and many times it is taken for granted that there are things they can do alone, and even if this is the case, it should never be forgotten that this cycle is also part of their training as doctors.

A resident of Family and Community Medicine has made a claim on social networks asking for a greater involvement by attending physicians, who must supervise the work of the MIRs. “I have gone through countless services”, she affirms before assuring that “the self-taught is generalized and it should not be like that”.

In her message, she assures that during her last shift she realized that “MIRs need training and that is done not only on their own, as many believe.” He assures that for the resident stage to be fruitful, it is necessary “to have your deputies with a certain demand and interest in teaching“because, as claimed, “not everything is to see and practice self-taught”.

In response to her letter, some have reminded the resident that the attending doctors “do not choose, nor are they asked, nor do they charge, or anything to have residents” and that “they are not teachersTherefore, they believe that they cannot be required to be involved in the training of residents who land in their service.

“Yes, it is required. If you have a resident and training capacity, you have the requirement. If not, it should be withdrawn as a Teaching Unit or teaching collaboration”, answered this MIR who has found the support of other colleagues who think that taking exams during this stage would favor more suitable training. There are also those who believe that in a “self-taught” way one learns badly because there is no one person who detect errors and can correct to the resident.

MIR guards without supervision

From the Galician Council of Medical Colleges They have already denounced this practice in which the R4 MIRs exercised no attachment monitoringone of this practice that was raised extraordinarily during the state of alarm, and that in some centers continues to be carried out.

“During the shifts, the MIR will carry out direct assistance work in the accredited PAC, but with the face-to-face supervision of the attached doctors,” they point out. They argue that in emergencies (in-hospital and/or out-of-hospital) patients with all kinds of pathologies are cared for, and especially in their acute and critical phase, which requires that the doctors who carry out their care work there have not only the necessary knowledge, but also ability to set priorities and make immediate clinical decisions.