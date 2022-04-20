Entertainment

The association Nicki Minaj x Fivio Foreign is not in the lace

After taking a step back to devote herself to her son, Nicki Minaj marks, at the start of 2022, its big comeback with two high-flying collaborations in the company of Lil Baby. After “Do We Have A Problem?” and the bubbling “Bussin”, the MC of Young Money today releases a third single, “We Go Up”, which most certainly prepares a brand new album, his first since the Queen of 2018.

Always so aggressive and sharp, Nicki Minaj here initiates a whole new artistic turn, which is light years away from the “barbie-esque” era of Pink Friday Where The Pinkprint. Darker and more serious in her approach, the 39-year-old rapper is not here to string pearls. On “We Go Up”, Nicki bares her fangs to defend her place on the throne and try to stem the rise in power of the direct competitors that are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and, of course, Cardi B.

On this new single, she connects the punch lines delirious and Mongolian for more than five minutes, in the company of Fivio Foreign – which the world discovered on “Off The Grid” by Kanye West – and which continues here on its good momentum; the New York rapper unleashes his venom on a rabid verse, which matches perfectly with the flow of his friend.

