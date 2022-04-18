The Association of Paradores supports a measure to regulate short-term rentals in Isabela

The president of the Association of Paradores and Small Puerto Rican Inns, Xavier A. Ramirezexpressed this Sunday his support for the initiative of the mayor of Isabella, Miguel “Ricky” Mendezto regulate over 700 independent short-term rental accommodations that operate in the municipality.

In written statements, Ramírez stated that these short-term accommodations “must meet all the requirements, permits, licenses, patents, insurance, and minimum standards of community coexistence required of other similar and even much smaller companies.”

Just like Dorado did last yearIsabela endorsed a municipal ordinance to regulate this type of accommodation in the town, which receives a large amount of tourist activity.

According to the Paradores Association, studies over the past 10 years have found that the independent lodging segment has expanded uncontrollably, and over 80% of these rooms are businesses, managed by consolidators operating as illegal hotels with 20, 30, and even 200 rooms.

“Tax evasion has been institutionalized through this business model, and it is imperative to enforce our laws”raised Ramirez.

“Estimated conservatives reflect that, During the years 2019 to 2021, stays in these accommodations exceeded $966 million, and the evasion of taxes, contributions, permits, patents and regulatory charges exceeded $260 million., Ramirez added.

He recalled that the Municipal Code allows municipalities to take measures to regulate all businesses in their jurisdiction. In addition, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has several regulations that allow regulations to be imposed on these accommodations, including penalties of up to $25,000 for non-compliance.

For its part, Christian Riveravice president of the Paradores Association, stated that these lodgings are advertised by seven business models on the Internet, so identifying them and communicating with their owners or professional operators is relatively simple.

Parador owners recognized that these 25,000 independent lodges are needed to support the destination’s marketing efforts. They also stated that they only seek their registration and control, arguing that many do not meet the basic requirements of quality and safety required by law.

“We support the approval of this municipal ordinance in Isabela, and we invite other municipalities with high tourist activity, such as Carolina, Cabo Rojo, Humacao, Ponce, Rincón, Lajas, Fajardo, Vieques and Culebra, to consider similar ordinances, and we make ourselves available to support them with our data and references”, concluded Ramírez.