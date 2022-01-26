The asteroid hunter Luca Conversi

by Capital Web

Guest to The Breakfast Club the one who can be called a asteroid and comet hunter, and immediately the mind goes to the movie ‘Don’t look up‘, with Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, which has made us discuss so much lately. It is about Luca Conversiresponsible of NEOCCthe center ofEuropean space agency in Frascati.

“The film amused me, there are situations of that type even if the probability is very low. The untrue thing is that our data is not public: in reality as soon as we make a discovery, everything is published on our site in 24 hours. The asteroid 7482 a few days ago, sped 1,600,000 km from us but it did not worry us, because the distance from the earth was equivalent to three times that from the moon. We know its orbit very well, we discovered it about 25 years ago. What we calculate is the probability of impact, the size of the asteroid and the date of the possible impact. On our site there is the risk page where we list the approximately 1,300 asteroids that we know today and that could hit the earth in a hundred years, but there is nothing dangerous. In 2004 a NEO (asteroid near the earth) quite large and was thought to have a very high probability of impact, of 2%, in 2029. Over the years the probability has zeroed but it will touch us as it passes. Several thousand tons of pebbles they fall into the atmosphere every year. Of fireball instead, which are a bit larger, one usually falls a year. The interesting case is a recently discovered asteroid, 70 meters in diameter. It had a one in 3000 chance of impacting but luckily with new calculations we have seen that there is no more risk. The possibility as in ‘Don’t look up’ that an earth-dangerous comet will emerge, but it is very low. “

