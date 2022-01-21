the asteroid hunters in Frascati

The Near-Earth Object Coordination Center (Neocc) of Frascati it is, together with that of NASA, one of the two centers set up with the task of monitoring the skies to evaluate the possible ones dangers deriving from the possible impact of an asteroid with the Earth.

A work very similar to that seen in Netflix movie ‘Don’t look up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with the difference that in the center of Esrin on the outskirts of Rome the work is carried out essentially in smart working and without making too much use of calculations by hand on the blackboard.

What’s true in ‘Don’t look up’?

It was inaugurated inOctober of 2021 at the Esrin di Frascati, formerly the seat of ESA’s European Center for Earth Observation, the European Space Agency. The Neocc is coordination center for Near-Earth Objects, and has the task of monitoring the orbits of asteroids and comets to assess their potential danger to the Earth.

And inevitably, he confesses Luca Conversi del Neocc in Repubblica, the great success of the Netflix film has brought curiosity and questions to ESA’s new observation center: “since the film was released”, says the physicist in charge of the project, “we are buried by requests for interviews”.

The “asteroid hunters” of Frascati, just like DiCaprio and Lawrence in the opening scenes of the film, they watch over the safety of the skies to warn the population of the Earth in case of threats coming from space.

But they do it in smart working, as is now quite normal for astronomers all over the world, and they prefer to use the computer to perform the complicated calculations that DiCaprio – actually the young mathematician who “lent” him hands and formulas – writes on the blackboard at the beginning of the film .

“We have software that does the calculations for us”Says Conversi, who confesses to having brought a blackboard into the big office just for the pleasure of the journalists. In addition to the issue of the blackboard, there is one thing that the Neocc defines as really unrealistic: “in the film, the scientists inform of the discovery a chain of power that reaches up to the president of the United States”.

In reality, “the data are all public, nothing is kept hidden”, and nothing could come to a president’s table without first involving the entire scientific community.

The danger of an impact with the Earth

There is not much truth in ‘Don’t look up’, at least from the point of view of detections: physicists and astronomers who have the task of detecting potentially dangerous objects for the Earth work in the two ESA centers and NASA, a little differently.

NASA has even developed software, Sentry, which continuously scans all known orbits and calculates for each the probability of impact with the Earth in the next 100 years – all in clear, accessible to all, online. In short, it is difficult for an approaching asteroid to be able to keep the secret.

But what are the odds of the sudden appearance of a Dibiasky comet heading towards Earth? This is what we all ask ourselves, the noses turned to the sky with the renewed amazement of belonging to the life of a “pale blue dot” that certainly does not exhaust the scope of the Universe.

The orbits of asteroids are mostly known to scientists who keep them under observation, also because almost all the celestial bodies that pass “close” to our planet are old acquaintances for the detection instruments placed on Earth.

Even the orbits of near-Earth asteroids, those closest to the Earth’s orbital trajectory, are almost always known. The problem arises when a new near-Earth object appears, of which no data is known: it happened in 2004 with Apophis, for which the first calculations gave a probability of impacts with the Earth, in 2029, higher than 2.5% – a rather real danger.

The chances of a celestial object crashing into Earth causing a catastrophe are generally lower. There are about 1300 near-Earth objects on the Neocc’s list of special observers: “The one at the top of our risk list” explains Conversi “has one in 3,000 chance of hitting us in 2023”, And has a diameter of 70 meters. “If it were metallic” continues the scientist “it would dig a crater one kilometer and a half wide, twenty times its diameter”.

Statistics clearly say that a devastating impact such as the one that caused the Cretaceous-Paleocene mass extinction it can happen every tens of millions of years. Ultimately, concludes Conversi “our software tells us that for the next hundred years we can rest assured“.