The Asti Symphony Orchestra in Saudi Arabia with Andrea Bocelli

A trip of excellence for the Asti Symphony Orchestra. In fact, on Friday 21 January he will perform at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, to accompany the tenor Andrea Bocelli.

This was proudly announced by the president of the team, Enrico Bellati, together with the director Silvano Pasini, yesterday at a press conference.

“The sold out concert – said Bellati – will be held in a unique location: the largest palace of mirrors in the world, the first historical site of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia nominated by Unesco as a World Heritage Site”.

The concert will be held at 9pm local time (6pm Italian time) and will be streamed on Andrea Bocelli’s YouTube channel.

«Depending on the events – explained Bellati – the tenor relies on groups linked to the theater in which he performs or which are active in the cities where the concert is held. In this case, however, it was important to opt for an Italian orchestra, so he called us back ».

Yes, because the collaboration between the well-known artist and the Asti training is not unprecedented. «The first performance with Bocelli – recalled Bellati – was in 2017 in Orvieto. Then others followed, such as at the Pierre Cardin festival in Lacoste in 2020 and at the Opera house in Monte Carlo last September. The fact that he keeps calling us, therefore, makes us proud, as it makes us understand that he is counting on our quality ».

The formation and the concert

For the occasion, the orchestra will be complete, made up of 70 elements directed for the occasion by the Maestro from Asti Marcello Rota, for years the first horn of the Rai Orchestra of Turin and subsequently moved to conducting. The formation will be accompanied by the Reine Stimme Choir directed by Sonia Franzese, at the head of the children’s choir of the Teatro alla Scala, who has already collaborated with both the Symphony Orchestra and Bocelli.

«For the trip – continued Pasini – a private charter flight was made available to us from Milan Malpensa. Unfortunately, given the pandemic in progress, the logistics and bureaucratic formalities have greatly complicated the organization of the trip, including passports to be renewed, Green Pass, tampons and the appearance of positive cases “.

The concert, between opera and pop, will include, in addition to the greatest successes of the tenor, also some classical arias and songs of the Italian popular tradition.

Collaborations

To congratulate the president Bellati and the director Pasini Cristiano Massaia, president of the Monferrato On Stage Foundation, who paid homage to the formation of the Foundation membership card at the press conference. Grateful for the homage Bellati and Pasini, who also underlined the importance of being able to count on the Via Maggiora headquarters of the Meta cultural association (Musica and Teatro Asti), chaired by Mauro Quirico, for rehearsals (“thanks to the perfect acoustics ») And logistics.

«Once again – they concluded – we will bring the name of Asti to the world. We do not hide the fact that, in some international situations, we have been asked to change our name by adopting one that recalled Italy or some famous city in our country. But we are uncompromising: the name of Asti cannot be touched ».

The business developed in 18 years

Founded in 2004 by the principal conductor, Maestro Silvano Pasini, the Asti Symphony Orchestra in these 18 years has developed its business by pushing itself further and further beyond the regional borders and going beyond the national ones with tours and performances in France, Spain, Germany, Hungary and Belarus.

Among the productions of great importance, to remember the “Requiem” by Verdi (first performance in Asti) and the staging of “Tosca”, a complex and ambitious project, with great performers such as Maestro Marcello Rota, Stefanna Kybalova, Valter Borin and Alberto Gazale.

As a Symphonic Orchestra, she then recorded “PFM in classic” with the Premiata Forneria Marconi, participating in a tour that took her all over Italy.

Another artistic and professional achievement is participation in the “Ravello Festival 2015” with the concert “Musica da Oscar”, from which a double live CD was born. Increasingly with an international vocation, it was subsequently chosen to set up Verdi’s Othello, which was brought to the French theaters of Cannes, Sète and Frèjus.

Then came the collaboration with Vittorio Grigolo with dates all over Italy of the show “Italy … A dream” and the realization of the show at the gala evening for the presentation of the 2017 Pirelli Calendar in Paris, directed by Oscar winner Nicola Piovani and the Maestro Marcello Rota, sharing the stage with artists such as Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman and Uma Thurman. And again, the orchestra was chosen by “Il Volo” for the Italian tour “Magic Night” which was sold out on every date. Until the collaboration with Andrea Bocelli.