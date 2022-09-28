the astonishing revelation about the transfer window of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have easy times. This week, the 37-year-old striker was singled out by the Portuguese press who claimed “less Ronaldo, more Portugal“. However, he was established last night during the 1-0 defeat against Spain in the Nations League. A truce which will nevertheless have done good to CR7, whose case is causing a lot of ink to flow in Manchester United in recent months.

Back last year with the Red Devils, the Portuguese tried to bring his qualities and his experience of the very high level to a totally lost locker room. Despite 24 goals and 3 assists, he could not help his team qualify for the Champions League. An absence from C1 which also prompted him to demand his departure during the summer transfer window. Firm at the start, MU finally opened the door and waited a long time for a good offer. But this never came.

CR7 would not have repressed Al-Hilal

However, Atlético and Chelsea have explored this track without going all the way. The Portuguese star has also received offers from Saudi Arabia. We were talking about a contract at 250 or 300 million euros. But the former Real Madrid player would have refused, preferring to continue his career in Europe. However, the president of Al-Hilal, Fahad ben Nafel, made a sacred revelation on the CR7 file on the YouTube channel Thamanya. His words are echoed by The Sun.

“Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo. The problem was not the money or the principle, Al-Hilal is able to bring the stars from all over the world, but it was the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players. We did not stop negotiating with the players despite the ban decision, but we were delaying entering the final stage of negotiations until the ban was lifted”.

Saudi Arabia still dreams of it

The boss of Al-Hilal therefore ensures that Cristiano Ronaldo has not put an end to the negotiations and that the two parties have discussed well for a long time. The Saudi club was ready to splurge by offering a contract at 235 million euros but could not get started as it was banned from recruitment. However, it is difficult to imagine the Manchester United player joining Saudi Arabia now. Yet over there, we always dream of bringing him. At the beginning of September, the president of the Saudi federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, had sent a sacred message to CR7.

“We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows the achievements and records of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also a great role model as a player (…) An offer in January? To be honest, I don’t have the answer. If I were president of a club, I could give you the answer. But my fellow clubs don’t have to share their negotiations with me. It would not be an easy transaction for a Saudi club or even for him, but we would like to see him or even other top players at the same level”. To be continued…