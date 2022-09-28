The astronomical amount that Amber Heard owes her lawyers after the trial against Johnny Depp

In the last weeks, Amber Heard began to face another legal problem linked to the judgment that he made Johnny Depp for defamation and from which she was harmed: she owes millions to her lawyers.

The legal bill of the actress it is around 15 million dollarsaccording to what the medium synthesized Daily Mail. In addition, Heard must pay 10 million dollars to his ex, according to the ruling of the United States Justice.

Why Amber Heard owes 15 million to her lawyers

the protagonist of Aquaman was immersed in a legal battle with her former legal representatives and various insurance companies who intervened in the pre-trial that Depp initiated.

Currently, the actress has two lawyers, David L. Axelrod Y Jay Ward Brown, who are the ones who appealed the verdict that harmed her. But she in turn she hired the team from Kirk Pasch to instruct them to cover all the invoices of their legal expenses for an amount final $15 million.

Is that expenses heard they went through the clouds When the media trial began and, with the negative result, the insurance companies that the actress had hired seem not to have wanted to cover those expenses.

Amber Heard, along with the lawyers who represented her in the defense of the lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp for defamation. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein) By: REUTERS

According to an investigation of the puckthe star of Aquaman has bills for 8 million dollars only of lawyers, a number that is added to the fine that she must pay in Justice for the negative result of the process for her.

Heard’s battle is against Travelers Commercial Insurance Company Y New York Marine General Insurance Companytwo companies that refuse to pay the costs.

Actress Amber Heard was disappointed after the ruling. (Photo: AP/Steve Helber)

The two companies assure that the policy covered defamation up to a much lower amount than it turned out: one, for no less than 500 thousand dollarswhile the other for 1 million.

In turn, both companies sued Heard to avoid paying what, in principle, the actress says they must pay. That is why Heard hired Pasich to try to handle this situation on your behalf.

What did Amber Heard do when she found out that Johnny Depp is dating

Since a time ago, Johnny Depp goes out with Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who joined the actor’s legal team when he sued a UK media outlet. Now it is known that Amber Heard he reacted when he heard the news.

Amber Heard, the day she declared that Johnny Depp raped her with a bottle of whiskey. (Photo: Reuters/Jim Lo Scalzo)

The middle Entertainment Tonight spoke with an informant who has arrived at Amber Heard to know what the actress said After the information about Johnny Depp.

“Amber is not paying attention to Johnny or her personal life. She doesn’t care who he dates and he just wants to get on with his life,” the source told ET.