The astronomical figure of the budget that the tenth installment of “Fast & Furious” will have

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few weeks ago, Vin Diesel confirmed that the filming of the new films of “Fast & Furious” would start soon and as he hinted, the recording of both films would take place at the same time, a strategy that he has already followed, for example, Marvel Studios when recording “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at the same time.

However, the shooting of these tapes had a serious drawback, since the director justin linin charge of the five most recent films of “Fast and furious”, decided to resign a few days ago from his position as head of the saga of “Fast & Furious”. Despite the foregoing, the search for a new director seems to have taken very little time, as several media outlets report that louis leterrier was chosen by Universal to take charge of the tenth installment of “Fast and furious”.

And now, a fact has been revealed that perplexed many. And it is that according to ScreenRantthe budget of “Fast and Furious 10” would haunt the $300 millionan exorbitant figure for any production of Hollywood. And it is that the first installment of the saga cost $38 millionand the last one cost about 225 million dollars, which speaks of the growth of this franchise.

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”the past was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its release until March 31, 2021and now until last June 24, 2021.

The cast of the new film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the most recent installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B appear in the film.