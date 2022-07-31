The astronomical salaries that Harry, Ron and Hermione received during the ‘Harry Potter’ saga

Lto saga ‘Harry Potter’ It was a worldwide phenomenon that, despite lasting ten years cinematographically, marked many generations forever. A magical narrative universe that continues to generate profits to this day.

Not surprisingly, the leading actors involved in all eight films, namely Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) they knew success from a very young age and that led them to pocket millionaire amounts of moneygiven the subsequent success that the saga would have.

Today, thanks to the data offered by the Objective TV portal, we can learn first-hand the figures received by the three actors during the decade of recordings in which the interpreters were involved.

Spoiler: they are not mileuristic salaries…

As expected, the highest salary went to the protagonist of the saga, namely Daniel Radcliffe. Being the chosen one has its privileges and at a monetary level it was not going to be different.

According to Objective TV, the actor received twenty million dollars for each part of ‘Deathly Hallows’ (a total of 40). That already at the end of the project, when the popularity of the universe was through the roof. He charged much less for his participation in ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’: one million dollars.

Secondly, Rupert Grint got to pocket $29 million for the last two films in the saga and four million for the fifth part, namely ‘The Order of the Phoenix’.

Ultimately, Emma Watson received an amount similar to her beloved in fiction, earning 30 million in total for the two parts of ‘The Deathly Hallows’.

In general, the salary of the three actors was increased as the saga was gaining popularity.