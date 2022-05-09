the astronomical sum lost by Drake for his failed bet on UFC 274

Having bet on the fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, Drake lost almost $400,000 with the victory of “Do Bronx”. And this is not the first time that the musician has failed by betting on MMA.

drake didn’t really appreciate the spectacle offered during theUFC 274 this week-end. Passionate about mixed martial arts, the famous rapper had bet on the victory of Justin Gaethje against Charles Oliveira in the main fight of the event. Unfortunately for the musician’s bank account, it was the Brazilian who prevailed on a submission via rear choke in the first round.

400,000 euros lost for Drake

And Drake had not skimped on the means for his bet. In a publication posted on his Instagram account, the artist revealed that he had bet 550,000 Canadian dollars on the success of Justin Gaethje. Is just over 400,000 euros. If the American fighter had won, he could have collected 1 million euros.

Drake has placed over half a million dollars on Justin Gaethje to win the UFC lightweight title tomorrow night 👀 The bet would pay over $1.3M (CAD) (@Drake) pic.twitter.com/2xwsau71q7 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 6, 2022

And the singer certainly had hopes of hitting the jackpot when he saw Gaethje knock down Oliveira twice in the first moments of the fight. But the latter quickly regained the upper hand when the exchanges took place on the ground, thus winning thanks to his 16th successful submission to the UFC.

🔥 MAGNIFICENT OLIVEIRA WHO SUBMITS GAETHJE! ⚡️ What a job on the ground, he places a perfect submission that puts the American to sleep. 💥 Absolutely remarkable. Therefore the title is left vacant. #RMCMMApic.twitter.com/U3LgHhKwy6 — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) May 8, 2022

Already a failed bet at UFC 272 Masvidal vs Covington

This isn’t the first time Drake has lost money betting on Ultimate Fighting Championship fights. Last March, he had already bet nearly €240,000 on the victory of Jorge Masvidal in front of Colby Covington at UFC 272. And again, he failed, “Chaos” dominating his opponent head and shoulders.