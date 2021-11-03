The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series

Overnight the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, the finals of the United States baseball championship, obtaining the fourth title in their history and the first in 26 years. They beat the Houston Astros 7-0 in the sixth and final game of the finals, taking them 4-2 in the series. Atlanta came underdog at the World Series, after a somewhat complicated season and with less talent and experience than their opponents, but thanks to the home runs of Jorge Soler and Dansby Swanson in Tuesday’s game she won her first title since 1995.

For the Braves, who were considered underdogs at the start of the World Series, it was the first final since 1999. They are one of the historic teams of the MLB, the main US baseball league, founded in 1871 and reached nine World Series in over a century . Before arriving in Atlanta in 1966, they were the team from Boston and then from Milwaukee: they had won the finals once in each of these three cities, something only they did.

The Braves’ season had started with difficulty, with four losses in a row, and in the summer they had had to give up three of their best players: Marcell Ozuna, accused of domestic violence, Mike Soroka, injured in the Achilles tendon, and Ronald Acuña, for rupture of a cruciate ligament.

The championship then continued with a negative record of 45 defeats and 44 victories in the middle of the regular season. But then something changed and on August 6 the victories had exceeded the defeats. From there it was reached the qualification for the playoffs and then the elimination of the Milwaukee Brewers and the very favorite Los Angeles Dodgers, the reigning champions, for four wins to two.

For Houston, it was the third World Series in five years. They had won their first World Series in 2017 and lost them two years ago. However, the results of recent years had been affected by the “stolen signals scandal”, which emerged in 2019. In 2017, the Astros won by cheating, as established by the Major League at the beginning of 2020. In that season, and also in the following , the team had used a camera system to spy on the launch signals between opposing receivers and launchers and communicate them with tricks to its players on the pitch.

