The Atlantic was activated again with three tropical disturbances

The Atlantic is activated again with three atmospheric disturbances and one of them could have favorable conditions for its development over the eastern Caribbean Sea during the weekend.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are monitoring a well-defined area of ​​low atmospheric pressure located just west-northwest of Bermuda that will dump heavy rains and gusty winds on that archipelago on Tuesday, so people should keep an eye on the progress of this system.

Its showers and storms have subsided since Monday and environmental conditions are becoming less conducive to its development, the NHC said.

“The chance that it could become a short-lived tropical depression appears to be small. The low pressure is expected to move north into cooler waters and into an area of ​​upper-level headwinds overnight, which should limit further development.”

Its probability of development at 48 hours and at five days is 40%.

The NHC also forecasts the formation of a low pressure area between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in a couple of days. Subsequently, environmental conditions appear conducive to the gradual subtropical development of this system over the weekend as it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic.

It has a 30% chance of forming at five days.

In the Caribbean Sea an area of ​​low pressure could also form over the east early this weekend.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive to gradual development as the system moves west or west-northwestward.

The probability of formation at five days is 20%.

None of the disturbances pose a threat to Florida at this time.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on November 30.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast 14 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater) and of those between 3 to 5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or more).

So far, nine tropical storms and four hurricanes have been formed, and of these two have a higher category on the Saffir-Simpson scale of a maximum of 5.

This story was originally published on October 25, 2022 11:45 a.m.