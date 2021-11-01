The ATM clings to pharmacies to avoid extinction

MILAN – The cash withdrawal ATM tries to leave the pharmacies again to avoid extinction, thanks to the Farmacash project. Those who predict a future in which ATMs will find less and less space are thinking about a series of often intertwined causes, ranging from the spread of new payment instruments to the continuous reduction of bank branches, without forgetting the pandemic, which has limited use of cash for fear of contagion. If within a few years the ATMs (automated teller machines) will actually disappear, today there is a strong reduction which often creates inconvenience in small Italian municipalities where the average age is advanced. Umbria knows something about it: here the unions have long warned against the so-called wild “debancarizzazione” of the territory, which is taking away branches and often even ATMs from small towns with internet connections that are not always very fast.

It is not surprising that the Farmacash project, based precisely on the spread of ATMs within pharmacies, was born in Umbria. The intent, as the website explains, is to offer a “capillary network of ATM, payment and insurance services, to cope with the gradual decrease in service points in the area and promote the pedestrianization of the pharmacy as a reference point for the citizen”. In other words, if the project – still in the testing phase and implemented through the startup Innovacash srl, controlled by Farma Service Centro Italia – is successful, it will be possible at the same time to buy medicines or cosmetics and withdraw money or pay bills. “Many pharmacies, especially in small towns, told us that many customers were coming in looking for an ATM from which to withdraw cash and from there we got the idea” explains Franco Baldelli, managing director of Innovacash.

“The project, which started in Umbria to be replicated throughout Italy – clarifies Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy, in turn controlled by Federfarma Perugia and Federfarma Terni – foresees that the cash in the pharmacies, which is still significant, will be made available to the counters for collection. The first machine has already been installed in Perugia and is working, which is why we are confident “.