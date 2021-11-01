The ATM clings to pharmacies to avoid extinction
MILAN – The cash withdrawal ATM tries to leave the pharmacies again to avoid extinction, thanks to the Farmacash project. Those who predict a future in which ATMs will find less and less space are thinking about a series of often intertwined causes, ranging from the spread of new payment instruments to the continuous reduction of bank branches, without forgetting the pandemic, which has limited use of cash for fear of contagion. If within a few years the ATMs (automated teller machines) will actually disappear, today there is a strong reduction which often creates inconvenience in small Italian municipalities where the average age is advanced. Umbria knows something about it: here the unions have long warned against the so-called wild “debancarizzazione” of the territory, which is taking away branches and often even ATMs from small towns with internet connections that are not always very fast.
It is not surprising that the Farmacash project, based precisely on the spread of ATMs within pharmacies, was born in Umbria. The intent, as the website explains, is to offer a “capillary network of ATM, payment and insurance services, to cope with the gradual decrease in service points in the area and promote the pedestrianization of the pharmacy as a reference point for the citizen”. In other words, if the project – still in the testing phase and implemented through the startup Innovacash srl, controlled by Farma Service Centro Italia – is successful, it will be possible at the same time to buy medicines or cosmetics and withdraw money or pay bills. “Many pharmacies, especially in small towns, told us that many customers were coming in looking for an ATM from which to withdraw cash and from there we got the idea” explains Franco Baldelli, managing director of Innovacash.
“The project, which started in Umbria to be replicated throughout Italy – clarifies Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy, in turn controlled by Federfarma Perugia and Federfarma Terni – foresees that the cash in the pharmacies, which is still significant, will be made available to the counters for collection. The first machine has already been installed in Perugia and is working, which is why we are confident “.
In practice, against the payment of a fee, the pharmacy will be able to use the Farmacash machines to manage payments, give change without coming into contact with coins or banknotes and deposit the collection. “Thanks to a whole series of agreements we have stipulated – Baldelli specifies – the cash injected is made available, upon payment of a commission similar to that of traditional banking circuits, for customer withdrawals, who can also book and deposit money , as well as paying utilities and taking out insurance policies. To do this, they will have to download an app and register their payment cards “. While, from the point of view of the pharmacy, the money collected and not withdrawn “falls, inside the machine, in armored drawers and it is as if it had been deposited in a bank” assures the director of Innovacash.
After the test of Perugia, where at the moment only withdrawals are allowed, Farmacash, in November, aims to start the experimentation in about twenty pharmacies in central Italy, with all active services. “By the end of the year – Baldelli predicts – we plan to offer ourselves throughout the country. Success will depend on us but it will be important to follow the evolution of the market and the economy, since the lack of chips is making itself felt. also in our sector “.