The ATM does not work? It is not your card but a problem in half of Italy

Rome, April 15, 2022 – Yours ATM is not working: you cannot withdraw cash or pay for groceries at the supermarket. Don’t worry it’s not your card that’s gone on tilt but the service ATM for a few hours. They were indeed solved the problems that this morning, between 11:45 and 12:15, caused disruptions in various areas in Italy on digital payments, with cards and ATMs that pass through circuits managed by Nexi. The company is still investigating with technicians to ascertain exactly what happened, but in the meantime the systems have been restored and are working regularly, according to a company spokesperson, barring possible queues locally on restarting individual devices. The problems were probably also linked to the high number of transactions due to the Easter period but checks are still underway. However, it is excluded that it is linked to a hacker attack.

ATMs blocked: what happened today and how to protect our money

The Nexi group, contacted by the AGI, let it be known that it was a technical malfunction due to an IBM supplier problem. The service, the group assures us, is now regular and the maximum effort has been guaranteed “to restart the system as soon as possible”. The disservice lasted less than half an hour but, having occurred during Easter, it obviously involved many users.

The result, however, was people lined up in front of banks that no longer gave money, shops and pharmacies forced to post signs announcing the blackout of the ATM and card circuits. Great inconveniences in Rome, but the inefficiencies do not concern only the capital: problems have also been found in other cities, from Ferrara to Palermo, passing through Milan and Naples. . And people in a tam tam of rumors and anxieties, including social networks, ask themselves: “But is it a hacker attack? Is it the Russians?”.

For Pierguido Iezzi, CEO of Swascan (Tinexta Group) “the temporary blocking of payment circuits which took place this morning, as confirmed by the Nexi group, wasor caused by a technical problem originating from one of the suppliers in the long supply chain which governs the various critical systems to which we entrust the services of our daily life. A digital value chain that is now a point of attention in terms of cyber war risk (Ukraine Decree), cyber crime and Business Continuity “.” In fact, it is something that we have already seen in recent weeks in other similar cases. The need to guarantee the continuous availability of its services is now essential for any type of organization. Cases like this remind us of how outages are they are not always necessarily linked to the specter of cyber war and cyber crime attacksbut also to cases of simple technical downtime linked to the ever-increasing complexity of value chains “.

The block of payments intervened on Codacons: “We ask the banks involved and card managers to provide for automatic compensation in favor of citizens affected by the inconvenience, in the form of discounts on card and ATM management costs, bonuses and other benefits to be recognized to their customers. president of the Codacons Carlo Rienzi it was “a disservice that caused enormous inconvenience to users, and for which automatic compensation must now be triggered. The possibility remains, for those who have suffered greater and demonstrable damage, to take action against credit institutions for the purposes of compensation for moral and material damage “”.