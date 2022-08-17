The atmosphere inside the Gran Teatro del Cibao during Abinader’s speech

It was 7:24 pm when Luis Abinader entered the Restoration Hall to give an account of his two years in government, before the public that received him with applause from Santiago de los Caballeros. Three minutes later, after the National Anthem, at 7:27 he began to speak while millions of spectators watched him from every point in the Dominican Republic.

This after the Presidency of the Republic announced at approximately five in the afternoon that the event to be held at the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration would be moved to the Gran Teatro del Cibao due to the weather conditions of last Tuesday and that it would begin 7:00 pm, the time scheduled from the beginning.

After the information was provided, people began to arrive at the place and everything was going well, until minutes later, regardless of their positions or economic situations, the vast majority tried to access the building between struggles, complaints and broken words.

There were also disputes between government supporters who belong to the “Time of Abinader” group and an opponent who identified herself as Marisol González and went to the place to express that she was not satisfied with the management and various negative opinions that were not well received. for the same Some couldn’t get in.

“There is no transparency in the Government”, was one of the quotes that the woman said before the followers began to shout the outstanding phrase “Four more years”, while making fun of the citizen who called them “lambones” and “tomb powder”.

On the contrary, a man named Leonardo Cueva who sold blue trumpets and shouted the phrase “repeat me the four” who admired the fact that Abinader cares about low-income people, something he considered the Liberation Party did not do. Dominican.

While after gaining entry to the ceremony, some officials spoke with the Dominican press and expressed that they had good expectations of the speech and about the change that took place.

One of them was deputy Soraya Cruz of the PRM, who commented that people attended the theater because they wanted to see and support Abinader, regardless of the weather conditions and the change of location.

“The heavy rain that has fallen in Santiago was a tremendous excuse not to come, however, people are crowded here to see the president and greet him,” Cruz said.

In another order, there were businessmen, followers of the president and officials, among whom were the vice president of the country, Raquel Peña; the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Mypimes of the Dominican Republic, Víctor Orlando Bisonó (Ito).

Some of those present began to express that they were uncomfortable because of the 20-minute delay in making beds, but mainly because it was very hot, as a result of faulty air conditioning.

Woman traveled from Santo Domingo to deliver a letter to Abinader

Inside the auditorium was Carmen Francisco, a woman who traveled from Santo Domingo to go to the Santiago Monument to deliver a letter to Luis Abinader, in which she stated that he had promised her a job before winning the presidential elections in 2020, something that did not happen, since she is unemployed.

The 34-year-old Dominican wanted to deliver the letter to the president personally, which she was able to achieve when the president finished his speech and walked quickly through the corridors, went up to the stage, waited a few seconds calmly, until Abinader noticed her and approached He gave her a hug and they went to the back of the stage, while the aforementioned had the manifesto in her hands.

“I know that he is a good president and a great person, I know that he will listen to me, because he has already promised me a job,” he commented before achieving his goal.

Carmen, who is a mother of two children and is a native of Boca Chica, explained that it had been difficult for her to communicate with the head of state, since those who tried to get the message across did not keep their promises to do so.

He said that his trip began at eight in the morning and that when he arrived in the northern region he had to “go through work”, getting wet due to the rains recorded yesterday, which is why the paper where he wrote to Abinader was not in good condition, but if it was destined to reach the right hands.

They called for a presidential re-election

There were many moments in which there was emotion on the part of the guests in the room, but the most outstanding was when Abinader attacked the opposition, comparing the work he has done at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), with that done by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in its years of management.

At that moment, a large part of the public stood up and applauded him constantly, until they began to chant the phrase “four more years”, with which they asked for his re-election for the presidency.

The president indicated that in just two years the Government has made the largest expansion ever seen in the UASD with construction projects in Hato Mayor, La Vega, Azua, Cotuí, Santiago Rodríguez, Neyba and Baní.

“It is understandable that the opposition does not believe that we are building three extensions of the UASD with the same budget, at current prices, than what they spent only on the construction of the UASD parking lot in Santo Domingo in 2011,” added the head of condition.

Likewise, he stated that the expansion of the Metro to Los Alcarrizos has a cost of 25% less per linear kilometer than in the past 15 years, concluding with the phrase “this is change.”

reactions

The executive director of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi), Olmedo Caba Romano, indicated that the president is providing great support to social programs, so it was very significant to hear him say that the numbers have doubled in number of people that are included in these, as well as the amount of money that is being invested.

For his part, the prominent politician Ulises Rodríguez spoke about the Government’s achievements and the importance of giving each sector the importance that corresponded to each sector in the communiqué.

Additionally, he valued as positive that the governor has taken the time to spend a few seconds to talk about the value of Santiago.

This topic was also discussed by the businessman president of the Santiago Free Zone Corporation, who said that the president has made very good investments in the city in the last two years.

The opinions in the social networks did not wait and it is that, in the Instagram account of this medium, many users described the speech as excellent, precise and good, when they were asked what they thought.