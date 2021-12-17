The atmosphere of Steven Spielberg’s new film “West Side Story” comes to life in Verona

On the occasion of the release of the film in Italian cinemas, the atmospheres of West Side Story came to life in Verona with a special tribute to the new film adaptation of the famous classic directed by the Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg. A group of professional dancers, together with influencers Elisa Maino and Ryan Prevedel, danced in some of the most iconic places in Verona, the city where the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet from which West Side Story draws inspiration is set.

Palace of the Gran Guardia, Piazza Bra, Palazzo Barbieri staircase with theArena of Verona behind, Giulietta’s home, Giusti Garden And Castelvecchio Bridge they were the background to a special shooting made by the photographer Fabrizio Cestari. The project is carried out in collaboration with the Verona Film Commission of the Municipality of Verona.

“We’re telling a real story here, set in real streets, with real characters,” said director Steven Spielberg. “It’s Romeo and Juliet, but it’s also a very current allegory of what’s happening on the borders of our country, of American systems that reject anyone who isn’t white. It is a very important part of our history ». West Side Story will arrive on December 23 in Italian cinemas.

West Side Story

Directed by Academy Award® Winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love affairs in 1957 New York. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony) , Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop where Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to win Academy Awards®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.

The film’s creative team, which combines the best of Broadway and Hollywood, includes Tony Kushner, who is also executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who recorded the iconic score; Academy Award® nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who composed the score; Tony Award® winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who oversaw the cast for the vocals; and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), executive producer of the film’s score. The film is produced by Spielberg, Academy Award® nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony Award® winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story is the film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, with libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.