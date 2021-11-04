Business

The ATMs disappear, in Perugia cash is withdrawn at the pharmacy: the pilot project

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

There are more than 2,500 Italian municipalities left without a branch ATM, according to the data collected by Trend online. To address this problem, a company of Perugia, Innovacash Srl, decided to move the collection service to pharmacies, which would thus become a total reference point for the citizen. Already during the lockdown, many pharmacies, especially in small towns, reported a Pharmacash– Innovacash’s parent company – which many people were asking to withdraw there.

The first machine was installed in Perugia “and it is working”, even if it is only a pick-up service, he says a Republic Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy, in turn controlled by Federfarma Perugia and Federfarma Terni. The idea is that the cash available in pharmacies it is transferred to special counters to be collected, but also to provide services to the customer that allow him to perform any banking action in digital form.

The service is already expanding to the Umbria region, but it is soon planned to expand it throughout Italy. It works like that of traditional banking circuits, but the contract will be signed by a pharmacy that, by paying a fee, will be able to use the Farmacash machines and carry out every operation – from payment to giving change – without touching cash.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to enable us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Competition, street vendors and bathing establishments are still saved: in the bill only a mapping of the concessions

next

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coronavirus today. “In Germany there is a pandemic of the unvaccinated: 100 deaths a day”

1 day ago

Swabs suspended at the Veneggia pharmacy

4 days ago

Rivian, the record price of the US startup of electric vehicles (between Amazon and Ford partners) – Corriere.it

2 days ago

SPID, change of course for Poste Italiane: identification costs money

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button