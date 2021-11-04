The ATMs disappear, in Perugia cash is withdrawn at the pharmacy: the pilot project

There are more than 2,500 Italian municipalities left without a branch ATM, according to the data collected by Trend online. To address this problem, a company of Perugia, Innovacash Srl, decided to move the collection service to pharmacies, which would thus become a total reference point for the citizen. Already during the lockdown, many pharmacies, especially in small towns, reported a Pharmacash– Innovacash’s parent company – which many people were asking to withdraw there.

The first machine was installed in Perugia “and it is working”, even if it is only a pick-up service, he says a Republic Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy, in turn controlled by Federfarma Perugia and Federfarma Terni. The idea is that the cash available in pharmacies it is transferred to special counters to be collected, but also to provide services to the customer that allow him to perform any banking action in digital form.

The service is already expanding to the Umbria region, but it is soon planned to expand it throughout Italy. It works like that of traditional banking circuits, but the contract will be signed by a pharmacy that, by paying a fee, will be able to use the Farmacash machines and carry out every operation – from payment to giving change – without touching cash.