THE ATOMIC “LOOK UP” SYNDROME – ITALY FOR THE NUCLEAR AGAINST JOURNALISTS

23 Gennaio 2022

La scienza si incazza, si alza in piedi nel bel mezzo di una trasmissione e con il volto paonazzo grida “stupidi, moriremo tutti, possibile che non lo riusciate a capire”? Ha il volto della protagonista dell’omonimo film la “Sindrome di Look Up”. Nel film i presentatori rimangono allibiti, lo studio si ammutolisce. La dottoranda esce piangendo.

L’effetto è contrario a quanto la Scienza si sarebbe aspettata e nessuno guarda in alto. Le persone evitano le grandi paure e tutto ciò che potrebbe sconvolgere le proprie abitudini, metabolizzando anche situazioni che guardate da fuori sembrano assurde: chi fuma sa bene che nuoce alla propria salute, ma tende a giustificarlo a se stesso.

Messa al bando, la scienza è una materia cattiva, governata da una setta di illuminati altezzosi che spesso si inventano ed estremizzano pur di ricavarne un guadagno personale. Fa niente, mi inquino e inquino lo stesso, perché “non sarò io a cambiare il mondo”

“Loro” sono la Scienza, “gli altri” detrattori, giornalisti prezzolati, illetterati e… brutte persone.

Italy for Nuclear Energy loses its temper: in the face of what appears to be a gross journalistic error (or which could be a precise communication maneuver), the supporters of the Atom fall equally into the jaws of provocative journalistic communication that is always on the hunt for Look Up Syndrome: are fervent, coming to define Italian journalism “the worst on the continent“.

All this I was saying comes from an article, this to be precise, that is a Loop indexed as Top News which titled: “EU experts reject nuclear and green gas‘: never be! HANDLE defined experts as any group formed by (I quote) “one” from WWF, “one” from Bloomberg, Allianz, Iberdrola and BNP Paripas …

Same group of the damned and inept for the associations of consumers, the associations environmentalists and i lobbyists appointed by various industrial groups, referred to as self-styled experts but – there being no scientist among them – their consulting value would not be worthy of any note, indeed, even annoying and not required.

I don’t know which of you on Netflix has already seen the blockbuster of Look Up, with Leonardo Dicaprio and hilarious Meryl Streep whose interpretation made me almost remember the “Madeline Ashton“De”Death makes you beautiful”(Death Becomes Her)… Well, in Look Up the PhD student Kate Dibiasky interpreted by Jennifer Lawrence is passed off as “hysterical” And “catastrophist “ after losing her temper in front of the two sarcastic journalists who make fun of her, which then happened to Dr. Randall, played by Leonardo di Caprio: all populism then hinges on the inability of science to have communicators capable of convincing effectively, avoiding mass hysteria.

Yet history should have taught us this: just as you don’t entrust a press release to an engineer, scientists cannot be expected to have effective communication on social media and media, even worse if we talk about SocialMedia.

You need to know that scientists, professors, researchers, physicists even nuclear engineering students gathered in several pro-nuke associations whose main task is to debunk news, make biased information, create videos, organize debates between students and professors, create posts in which to insert the nuclear message, in order to support the thesis that nuclear energy is indispensable, in a media barricade of “either with us or against us”, where precisely as I wrote above, whoever should oppose the thought would be against science, in general and not only against nuclear power.

I found myself talking to several of them, from the famous “Atom Advocate”, (Which I believe has several alter-egos but all very well trained in the matter), to accounts dedicated to energy and engineering. During an interesting exchange last night I was criticizing the raising of shields at the top of the tower that he was giving him atomicists are doing, giving against reporters. I cannot fully report the exchange I had, for confidentiality reasons, but the highlights are useful for the purposes of this article:

“Those who follow us know that our register is very different”

OK, very good. And we found ourselves on the fact that the communication line is wrong. In fact, he then adds that the editorial line is usually different (even if this comes from a page that is called “Italy for Nuclear Energy“).

“What we have to support is never a scientific debate, but only a fight against those who do not want to hear reasons or worse, disinformation”

As if there had been moments of confrontation with other nuclear engineers, physicists, professors, researchers and scientific journalists. But these are all biased for the nuclearists, a bit like that group of consultants defined as “experts” by Ansa.

The syndrome Look Up does not see the Science fighting against “non-science”… the reality is perhaps worse than Di Caprio’s film: on this side of the screen we have scientists, technicians and researchers against other researchers, we have the nuclear, the atom, unable to dialogue with journalism, or to use social media effectively. We have a line-up that lashes out against anyone who opposes a clear position according to them taken from science and that sees nuclear fission (because that is what we have), as the only and indispensable solution for the energy future. The inability to communicate effectively, nor the proposed energy solution, is not contested, but rather the annoying distinction between pro-nuclear and counter-nuclear, objecting in an unpleasant way scientists and researchers, professors and engineers who do not see it as such. but which are always part of the Scientific Community, in this way the very concept of “community” gets blessed.

In doing so, whether or not there is a comet that will hit the earth, the pro-nuke will obtain the opposite effect to the intended one.

Look Up!