the attack is (once again) a disaster and Spalletti complicates the plans

Ospina 5.5 – He does not arrive on Juan Jesus’ header, which surprises him, and the touch on the ground does not help him. For the rest it seems unresponsive even in several exits.

By Lorenzo 6 – Difficult to blame him particularly. He suffers a blow, stays on the pitch and in the second half tries to break free from the general disorder. It also touches the goal after a very long overlap.

Rrahmani 5.5 – Some inaccuracies also on his part, especially getting caught up in the frenzy of recovering the ball immediately and committing a few too many faults.

Juan Jesus 4.5 – Complicates Napoli’s plans with an awkward own goal that gives La Spezia confidence and awareness. After the episode he goes haywire and misses a couple of interventions that could have cost him doubling.

Mario Rui 5.5 – Return to the owner, remedy a yellow that will make him miss the trip to Turin. We see for some interesting ball in the center, but also several wrong choices (from 86 ‘ Ghoulam sv)

Lobotka 5.5 – Not demerit, but then below in the score the team stretches and he too struggles to give compactness. He drops to the distance, not having the right condition to start from the beginning (from 79 ‘ Elmas sv – He enters too late and acts as a midfielder away from the goal, despite everything he is dangerous with a diagonal and a crossbar)

Anguissa 5.5 – Fight, recover, not demerit even from that point of view but when he gets up and takes responsibility he certainly does not have the quality for the last pass, dribbling or shooting. Without Fabian, he takes on tasks that are not his.

Politano 4.5 – He has space, Spezia gives him one on one systematically, he often returns, he puts some good ball in the center but little else. The backward crosses become a convenience for Spezia. He continues to miss the shot, but inexplicably remains on the pitch for almost the entire match. The last goal remains the one against Juventus. (from 86 ‘ Demme sv)

Zielinski 6.5 – Probably the best of Napoli, which goes out further without him. Until the change, the offensive actions were unlocked only thanks to him, often finding the right corridor and also resulting in a threat to the shot from the edge of the area (from 69 ‘ Ounas 6 – He deserved to enter much earlier, probably on the outside where the Spezia conceded one-on-one. Force of play, inevitably, but it is the only one in the end that creates something and finds some filtering, like the one for Di Lorenzo)

Lozano 4.5 – The draw is devoured in the phase of maximum thrust, kicking a penalty in the middle in motion. He fights, tries to snatch, but he is as inconclusive as Politano and in front of goal the goal is even missing from Florence. Inexplicably the race ends.

Mertens 6 – In the first half of Napoli he is one of the few to become dangerous in the bleak general picture. He sets up on his own with a shot from outside, holds a ball on the pitch and goes to the shot again. Even without having seen the second half, at 45 ‘his change was already incomprehensible (from 46’ Petagna 5 – It has practically no impact on the match, were it not for a header after a push on the opponent. He has few playable balls, then without Zielinski Napoli almost can’t get there anymore in the area)

Shoulder pads 4 – A disaster. Make up for another home defeat, taking away the best players so far in the crucial phase. First Mertens at the interval, then a very inspired Zielinski in the moment of greatest thrust. Politano and Lozano kept on the pitch for almost the entire match, inconclusive and in bad condition for some time, while Spezia closed the gates centrally and conceded one against one outside, never exploited by the Mexican and the former Inter. The entry of Ounas, to deploy it centrally in traffic, does not produce the desired effect and the Algerian in fact then sets up his own business by expanding. The entry of Elmas was also late, in ten minutes the author of a diagonal and a header on the crossbar. The most incisive man offensively of the last month. The impression is that thanks to the many goals in this first round on inactive balls or with shots from outside, he underestimated the problem of the goal (already existing and which in fact led to the maxi-purchase of Osimhen), giving up too soon or of the all to the few players who so far are finding the door.