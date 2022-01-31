The attack on Ratzinger, the super mask and the trans: so, today …

– President Toti would like to put together “a tradition that goes from liberal reformism to reformist socialism”. Okay, little note: it’s not that if you put the word “reformist” you can combine everything and the opposite of everything. Type: “reformist goat” and “cabbage reformist”, always “goat and cabbage” remain. That is a jumble

– Antonio Polito rightly writes on Courier service: “For now the only thing missing from the Great Center are the votes.” Do you think it is little?

– the business of transgender in sports it is getting out of hand. Not only are the sports committees wandering between the “inclusiveness” of letting an ex-male play with women and the “competitive fairness” of not benefiting trans people. But now the changing room theme also arises: some Pennsylvania girls are complaining that their partner, Lia Thomas, changes with them even though she still has the attributes and “is attracted to women”. “So 35 of us should just accept being uncomfortable in our locker room to respect one person’s feelings?” The girls ask. The answer: yes, get attached (to the tram) or change your changing room. Politically correct horror

– Enrico Read takes it out on the cops who repelled the assaults of the students. If the clashes are with no vax, all is well. If they are with rowdy students who throw paint and use sticks, instead, it is violence. One day I dream of a political class capable of holding 10 minutes of consistency

– they invented a super mask technology that destroys all viruses and bacteria, preventing us from coming into contact with colds, flu and covids. It also eliminates harmful particles of pollution. Nice huh, but it makes you anxious. Are we sure we want to live forever a life with half a face covered?

– Pope Ratzinger under attack. After the German dossier on the alleged “faults” of Benedict XVI on a case of a pedophile priest when he was bishop of Munich, now the president of the German CEI is on the attack. Georg Baetzing asked Ratzinger for an official “declaration” (“I am guilty, I made mistakes, I ask for forgiveness”) and to change directors. Never before has such a rage against a pope been seen. It will create an enormous fracture in the Church, perhaps even incurable. Eye

– 10 and praise to the social media manager (or whoever for him) of the Corriere della Sera. To communicate the news of the extension of theobligation to wear masks outdoors he writes: “From February 10 the discos reopen and from 11 it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask outdoors”. Technically it is right, except that today the government has not “granted” the reopening: those were already planned for tomorrow. Instead, it extended the restrictions by another 10 days. Diabolical at Corsera

– instead of thinking about the cancel culture, listen here: a French journalist made a report onIslam in Roubaix and was threatened for reporting the advance of Allah’s fundamentalists in France. Result: now it runs under guard. I don’t seem to hear heartfelt protests from the world of culture or see Boldrini-style parliamentarians kneeling for her as for Floyd.