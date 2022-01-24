the attacker went out at 28 ‘- Corriere.it

The extent of the right calf problem for Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to be established: the Swede asked for the change twice by raising his hand and Pioli replaced him in the 28th minute.
Milan anxious for Ibrahimovic. The Swede raised the white flag in the match against Juventus after only 28 minutes. exited shaking his head, not quite happy, giving way to Giroud. He sat on the bench and was filmed by the cameras with the right calf bandaged. There is talk of an Achilles tendon problem.
The Rossoneri cannot fail to be apprehensive about his physical condition. Also because after the break the derby against Inter is scheduled. The injury to be evaluated, it seems that Ibra has complained of achilles tendon pain. If, on the other hand, it were a problem with the soleus muscle of the right calf, it would not be new for the Swedish forward. In fact, between January and December 2020, the Swede stopped three times for this reason. If in January 2020 Zlatan had managed the annoyance well, avoiding a long stop (the championship at the beginning of March was then suspended for the first wave of Covid), in May he had stopped for 35 days, returning to the field at the beginning of July. Finally, in December, he stopped in training, on the eve of the match against Sassuolo. The injury had caused him to miss the San Siro match with Juventus on 6 January 2021, which the Bianconeri won 3-1. Now the new problem. He did not help the San Siro field
. Too many matches from 6 January to today, Sunday 23. Zlatan’s fourth injury, after the knockouts of Tomori (13 January against Genoa in the Italian Cup), Correa (19 January against Empoli in the Italian Cup) and Vacca in the match between the Nerazzurri and Venice on Saturday 22.
Stefano Pioli hopes that the Swede will have noticed in time. The derby in less than two weeks. Without Ibrahimovic it would be more difficult to face the leaders, in a crucial game for the championship fight.
January 23, 2022 (change January 24, 2022 | 07:52)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED