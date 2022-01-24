the attacker went out at 28 ‘- Corriere.it

The extent of the right calf problem for Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to be established: the Swede asked for the change twice by raising his hand and Pioli replaced him in the 28th minute.

The Rossoneri cannot fail to be apprehensive about his physical condition. Also because after the break the derby against Inter is scheduled. The injury to be evaluated, it seems that Ibra has complained of achilles tendon pain. If, on the other hand, it were a problem with the soleus muscle of the right calf, it would not be new for the Swedish forward. In fact, between January and December 2020, the Swede stopped three times for this reason. If in January 2020 Zlatan had managed the annoyance well, avoiding a long stop (the championship at the beginning of March was then suspended for the first wave of Covid), in May he had stopped for 35 days, returning to the field at the beginning of July. Finally, in December, he stopped in training, on the eve of the match against Sassuolo. The injury had caused him to miss the San Siro match with Juventus on 6 January 2021, which the Bianconeri won 3-1. Now the new problem. He did not help the San Siro field

. Too many matches from 6 January to today, Sunday 23. Zlatan’s fourth injury, after the knockouts of Tomori (13 January against Genoa in the Italian Cup), Correa (19 January against Empoli in the Italian Cup) and Vacca in the match between the Nerazzurri and Venice on Saturday 22.