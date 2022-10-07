the attacker who opened fire in a daycare center killed his wife and stepson before committing suicide

Ex-police attack kindergarten and leave 34 dead in Thailand 0:43

(CNN) — At least 24 children are among the 36 people killed in the massacre at a childcare center in northeast Thailand.



The gun and knife massacre occurred in Nong Bua Lamphu province, about 540 kilometers (about 335 miles) northeast of Bangkok.

This is what we know about the attacker

The alleged perpetrator was identified by Thai officials as a 34-year-old former police officer.

Authorities immediately began a manhunt for the suspected attacker. This is Panya Kamrab, who has been involved in an ongoing court case for alleged drug sales.

Kamrab had appeared in court on drug charges in the hours before the attack.

Investigators confirmed that the Thailand massacre suspect had killed his wife and two-year-old stepson before taking his own life.

These two victims are included in the current death toll. CNN does not include the attacker in the number of people killed.

His stepson was registered at the center that Kamrab attacked, but was not present while the attack took place, according to a local police chief.

“[El atacante] He went to look for his two-year-old son, but the boy wasn’t there… so he started shooting and stabbing people in the nursery,” police spokesman Maj. Gen. Paisan Luesomboon told CNN.

The suspect “opened fire while the children were sleeping,” according to Maj. Gen. Jirapob Puridet of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).