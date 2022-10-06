The attempt to expel the Venezuelan ambassador of Juan Guaidó from the OAS failed

Juan Guaidó’s representative will continue to be a member of the regional bloc

Despite the resolution promoted by Old and bearded and supported by Bolivia, Mexico and 8 other countries, to revoke the acceptance of the representative of Juan Guaidoas a member of the Organization of American States (OAS), this Wednesday the petition was rendered ineffective by considering that Venezuela I still feel part of the regional bloc after a vote of 19 votes in favour, 4 against and 9 abstentions.

The proposal needed the support of two-thirds of the Assembly, that is, 24 adhesions, a number that was not reached, for which the issue will not be dealt with.

Gustavo Tarre, The representative before the OAS of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, had announced that he would not participate in the OAS General Assembly, after a group of 11 countries had shown the intention of expelling him from the regional forum.

Tarre did not travel to Limawhere the 34 member countries gather starting this Wednesday in the assembly that is held annually.

The decision was made in the face of “the rejection of some countries in the region” of Guaidó, recognized by the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries as interim president of Venezuela, according to a statement released by the opposition.

The interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó and the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almmagro

The debate in the General Assembly of the organization has left aside human rights to focus on “the credentials of our delegation,” adds the letter.

Tarre’s decision comes a day after a group of countries, including Mexico, Bolivia and Antigua and Barbuda, They presented a draft resolution that seeks to vote in the General Assembly to revoke the presence of the Venezuelan in the OAS

In the last assembly of the organization, in November of last year, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia rejected the presence of Guaidó’s envoy.

The document proposes that “the acceptance of a permanent representative” appointed by the Venezuelan opposition be revoked and that Venezuela be considered no longer part of the OAS. To be approved, the resolution must have 18 votes.

The regional body accepted Tarre as a representative of Venezuela in April 2019, after the plenary session declared Maduro’s current mandate illegitimate, giving Guaidó a boost.

Gustavo Tarre, the representative before the OAS of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó

In 2017, the regime of Nicolás Maduro presented a formal request to withdraw his country from the OAS.

On the other hand, Peruvian Foreign Minister César Landa was elected Thursday, by acclamation, as president of the fifty-second session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Peru, you receive the most cordial welcome to this historic city of Lima (…) It brings us together at a crucial moment for our region, to fight together for equality and against discrimination”, Landa said after being elected.

The Peruvian Minister it was nominated by the delegation of Antigua and Barbuda, supported by that of Argentina, and subsequently approved by acclamation.

Landa also recalled that this is the third time that Peru “receives the commitment” to organize the General Assembly and the first after the pandemic, which forced it to be held virtually.

“I wish to thank the General Assembly for having accepted this nomination and trusting in me to carry out such a worthy responsibility,” he said.

(With information from EFE)

