the attention of investors on Bitcoin remains high

A little over a month ago the Bitcoin reached its highest ever value, breaking through the $ 67,000 mark. In about thirty days, the most famous and important digital currency has lost about 30% of its value, in fact it now travels around 47,000 dollars. However, the focus on cryptocurrency remains very high, because the opportunity to buy at such a price could be very interesting.

Between the Evergrande scandal, the Omicron variant, the increasingly strong dollar, inflation at very high levels and difficulties on the energy market (factors that have a weight more or less on all markets), the crypto world is going through a delicate moment. But to understand whether betting on the queen of cryptocurrencies today is a good move or not, it is necessary to understand what are the causes of this decline and what could be the possible developments, as well as knowing how to invest in Bitcoin in the safest way. In this regard, it is possible to read the in-depth analysis on bitcoin trading made by the experts of Tradingtop.it, which explains in detail the best strategies to operate with this crypto asset and reviews the main platforms with which to invest.

The current scenario: why has there been a decline in Bitcoin?

Looking at the history of Bitcoin it can be seen that after a long phase of growth there is always a moment of difficulty; but perhaps no one expected such a complicated end to 2021 for the cryptocurrency market. The whole deserves to be contextualized: on the one hand there is the great uncertainty caused by the Omicron variant, which pushes investors towards safer assets, on the other hand there is the Fed which is ready to take concrete action to slow down the flare-up in prices.

The forecasts at the beginning of the year were completely different: many were convinced that Bitcoin could go beyond $ 100,000 and the great climb that culminated with the November record could give hope. According to analysts, after all, today’s situation looks a lot like the one that occurred in May (when Bitcoin lost 50% of its value before taking off).

How to invest and trade cryptocurrencies

There are essentially two ways to invest in cryptocurrencies. There is thedirect purchase through exchange platforms, an operation more suitable for those who intend to buy long-term buy’n’hold transactions; then there is the online trading, which through the negotiation of contracts for difference on the broker platforms allows to carry out transactions of a more speculative nature, making the most of price fluctuations.

Regardless of the type of investment you intend to make, it is essential choose the intermediary of reference with great care. For exchanges, this is a bit more difficult, since they are not subject to regulation and therefore the choice must be based mostly on the reputation gained by the platform. For brokers, however, the thing is simpler: just rely on a regulated subject and authorized by Consob to have the certainty of dealing with a serious intermediary.

The best brokers to trust

As for online brokers, the site Trading Top advises its readers to use the platforms of eToro and Libertex. Each intermediary has its own peculiarities: among the advantages of eToro it is possible to mention the Copy Trading functionality and the low costs (zero commissions and low spreads); eToro in this last year has recorded a very important growth, with new users growing by 121% compared to the previous year and it was the cryptocurrencies that generated the highest commissions in the second quarter of 2021.

The strengths of Libertex they are the minimum deposit of only 10 euros, the spreads starting from 0 pips and the low commissions. Being a ECN broker (Electronic Communication Network), the execution of orders is very fast and has a commission system that rewards traders who implement a very short-term strategy. Libertex broker allows its users to take advantage of the demo account for free.