the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo criticized by a former Red Devil!

Manchester United is having a very complicated start to the season. The Manchester club lost their first two games of the season in the Premier League, respectively against Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). And inevitably, with a Cristiano Ronaldo who proclaims his desires to leave, it makes people talk. According to Louis Saha, who rubbed shoulders with CR7 during his time with the Red Devils, he should never have told the supporters that he was going to speak in the coming days to explain his situation. “With all due respect, I think he did himself a disservice,” Saha said in comments reported by Bein Sports. “He said he was going to speak out soon and reveal things. I think he may have let things get a little worse. And that’s a shame. »

For the Frenchman, you have to have respect for the club: “Because the coach is trying to build a team, and you say that you are destabilized, and that you want to leave, at a time when the team is being built. It’s really difficult. It’s the pre-season period, I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo was right. »

“No one is bigger than the club”

But the rebound opportunities for Cristiano Ronaldo don’t seem to be plentiful. Several European teams would have refused to integrate the 37-year-old player into their workforce. It is therefore not impossible that Ronaldo will end up fulfilling the second year of his contract at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag confirmed in any case that he wanted to keep his star.

“If you think there is a possibility of keeping the player happy and engaged because now we understand that maybe things will change in a few weeks, that you end up with a player who can score goals like he did last year, so why not, of course, we will be the happiest. I’m a big player but at the same time I’m a big supporter of Manchester United and you always have to be a bigger supporter of the team. I always say that no one is bigger than the club. And that’s all. »

Hard to fault him.