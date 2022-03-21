The Attorney General will request the investigation of David Ortiz

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) began the procedures to request formal access to the research which establishes that the drug trafficker Cesar Emilio Peralta (the Abuser) would have ordered to kill the former Major League player, David Ortiz (the big daddy) during the attack in June 2019.

This was reported on Monday by the deputy attorney, Rodolfo Espineira Ceballosin responses to Diario Libre about the results of the new research which calls into question the research carried out by the Public ministry in the management of Jean Alain Rodríguez.

“The Public ministry was aware of the research that you refer through the media, and as is reasonable, you have initiated the procedures to request formal access to the report in question to be in a position to weigh up its content, ”says the response of the deputy attorney.

Espiñeira Ceballos also considered that the Attorney General’s Office “recognizes the right of all victims to take private initiatives that lead to the clarification of their particular cases.” He clarified that this is a right recognized even by the Criminal Procedure Code.

Major League Baseball player David Ortiztold the American newspaper the Boston Globe that although he accepted the conclusions of the research developed by investigators hired by him, he hoped that the authorities would take further action in the Dominican and United States courts to clarify the reason for the attack that occurred in June 2019 at the Dial Bar in Santo Domingo Este.

David Ortiz He also says he has faith that things will clear up after the new government took office and launched a battle against corruption in the country. Although this is the case, prosecutors in the country maintain the theory that David Ortiz He was injured by mistake and they maintain the lawsuit in a substantive trial in which 13 people are subjected.

The research particular of David Ortiz was conducted by investigators Ed Davis (former Boston Police Commissioner) and Ric Prado (former CIA officer), and contradicts the research the Public ministry Dominican when establishing that the ex-player was not injured by confusion.

“Contempt and Jealousy”

The Boston Globe reports that Peralta’s motive for attacking Ortiz “was probably an accumulation of contempt and jealousy,” since they found no evidence linking Big Papi to any type of business with Peralta or knowing him more than incidentally.

Cesar Emilio Peralta would have felt disrespected by David Ortiz, because when he arrived at the parties in the exclusive nightclubs of the capital (many of which were from the Abusador), he became the center of attention. Investigators even say that the Abuser may have felt jealous because many of the women in his circle flirted with Ortiz.

“Peralta was the king of the streets, the king of the clubs and the biggest shark in the water. If someone tried to usurp that power, consciously or unconsciously, they would take it personally, ”state the contracted researchers.

They also indicate that David Ortíz had to move from the exclusive “Blue Tower” in Naco, in the Dominican capital, because Caesar the Abuser he bought an apartment above his own where “a lot of weird people” came in. Supposedly once David Ortiz he politely complained to Peralta about a noisy late-night party at the apartment, but he didn’t think Peralta would be offended by it. Investigators understand that Peralta may have taken it as an insult.