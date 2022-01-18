the attraction dedicated to the film arrives in Gardaland

Arrives in Gardaland Jumanji The Adventure, the first attraction in the world dedicated to the well-known film franchise

Jumanji The Adventure, the world’s first attraction based on the popular starring film series Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Jack Black (School of Rock), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) And Kevin Hart (Policeman on trial) will be inaugurated Saturday 2 April 2022 at Gardaland. Inside this carousel, after being transported to the parallel dimension of Jumanji’s game, the Guests will make their way through the jungle facing dangerous animals and obstacles of all kinds. In a race against time, the adventurers’ mission will be to bring the sacred gem back to the legendary temple and save Jumanji. In particular, patrons will have to deal with animatronics: the mighty hippo that catches everyone by surprise emerging from a swamp, the dangerous spiders that descend from above on the moving vehicle and the frightening stone giant that roars out of a cave and blocks the passage with his hand.

The attraction consists of 12 scenographic settings, all highly immersive and inspired by the most iconic scenes from the Jumanji film series. The adventure in the world of Jumanji will be experienced by visitors aboard special vehicles in the shape of an off-road vehicle, the famous 4 × 4 vehicle in the film reproduced in great detail; there will be a total of 12 cars with a capacity of 6 people each, allowing access to almost 1,000 people per hour.

Each multi-motion vehicle, in addition to making a linear movement along the track, will react to the dangers, obstacles and audio and video effects scattered along the path by rotating and oscillating, simulating the movements of a real off-road vehicle. Thanks to these rotations and oscillations, the experience will be even more engaging and exciting as all those who take part in the race, to which the builders guarantee to experience the feeling of being aboard a real 4 × 4 in the wild jungle of Jumanji.

